Galaxy Buds Pro to include one of the best AirPods Pro features

Samsung has a Pro version of its Galaxy Buds on the way, which will reportedly include a version of the ‘spatial audio’ feature that helps to set apart Apple’s AirPods Pro from the pack.

According to screenshots found on Samsung’s own servers and spotted by 9to5Google, the feature will be known as “3D audio for videos,” which usually means surround sound-style directional audio when watching supported TV shows and movies.

An unreleased version of the Galaxy Buds app explains users will be able to “hear vivid, immersive sounds coming from all directions so you’re right in the scene when you watch videos.”

Elsewhere, it appears as if Samsung is looking to get into positional awareness and head tracking because the app has a section that reads: “To get the best experience, keep your earbuds near your phone.”

This feature, along with the expected with the expected addition of Active Noise Cancellation, could finally give Samsung a true flagship player in the true wireless buds market.

Related: Best wireless earbuds

The Galaxy Buds Plus were improved in some ways, thanks to the 11-hour battery life, improved audio and call quality and fast wireless charging. However, the absence of ANC and underrepresented mid-range audio performance left us slightly underwhelmed overall.

Our reviewer wrote: The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are significant step forward that radically improve on Samsung’s 2019 true-wireless offering. They offer improved audio, better battery life and clear call quality than their predecessors. However, the lack of ANC is an issue.

If Samsung can have as much success with ‘spatial audio’ as Apple did with the AirPods Pro then

Samsung could be in business moving forward, while adding ANC then it’s likely to be a real contender for those in the Samsung/Android ecosystem moving forward.

It’s possible we’ll see the Galaxy Buds Pro arrive alongside the next-gen Galaxy S21 smartphones, rumoured to be unveiled at an Unpacked event in mid-January.