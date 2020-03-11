Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus look even better in red

Samsung always does this. It releases the boring colours initially to snare all of the excitable early adopters and then outs jazzy hues a bit later to pick off else everyone who had given the device an alluring glance.

So it’s no great surprise that no sooner had the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus gone on sale, that a pair of enticing new shades have arrived on the scene.

Samsung’s newly-released true-wireless Galaxy Buds Plus now come in a vibrant red and pink. Right now both are available in South Korea, while the red variant is available in the United States (via wccftech).

Unfortunately, the Samsung UK store doesn’t offer anything but the standard black, white and cloud blue versions of the audio accessory at the time of writing.

In our review of the Galaxy Buds Plus – effectively Samsung’s version of AirPods – we felt the true wireless earbuds had taken a significant step forward over the first generation model.

They offer improved audio and call quality, lengthy battery life and a lightweight and comfortable fit. There’s still no active noise cancellation and our reviewer felt the mids were still a little underrepresented in the overall listening experience.

In affording the £159 Galaxy Bud Plus 3.5 stars out of 5, our own Alastair Stevenson wrote: “If you’re after a solid, Android-focussed AirPods alternative for casual listening you could do a lot worse than the Galaxy Buds Plus. But, for a little more money you can still get better sound true wireless sets, like the Sony WF-1000XM3, which come with the added perk of ANC.”

Most people who currently own the Galaxy Buds Plus will have received them free when pre-ordering the Galaxy S20 smartphone series, so it’s probably smart of Samsung to up the colour options now more money will be changing hands.

We’ll update this post if Samsung decides to drop the red and pink versions in the UK any time soon.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.