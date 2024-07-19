Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro sales halted over silicone tip issues

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung has halted shipments of its new flagship Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds amid complaints over quality from some early buyers.

A quality control issue, which Samsung says affects some units from an early production run, has caused the company to take stock and post a new release date of August 28.

Earlier this week it emerged some users were experiencing issues with the earbuds’ silicone tips tearing easily. The good news for Samsung is that’s the most easily resolvable quality control issue its possible to have with such hardware. So it’s somewhat surprising the company is now waiting around six weeks before putting the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro back on sale.

In a statement to Android Authority, Samsung confirmed the issues and how it is planning to rectify the situation. Those who already have the Buds 3 Pro in-hand should contact the company if they experience any issues.

A spokesperson said: “There have been reports relating to a limited number of early production Galaxy Buds 3 Pro devices. We are taking this matter very seriously and remain committed to meeting the highest quality standards of our products. We are urgently assessing and enhancing our quality control processes.

“To ensure all products meet our quality standards, we have temporarily suspended deliveries of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro devices to distribution channels to conduct a full quality control evaluation before shipments to consumers take place. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

“Should any customer already in possession of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro be experiencing any issues, they should contact Samsung or visit their nearest Samsung Service Centre.”

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have been significantly redesigned, compared with the previous generation model. They now strongly resemble Apple’s AirPods Pro wireless buds.

The headline feature is an Adaptive ANC feature, which is Galaxy AI-based and takes note of your surroundings like unwanted conversations or the noise of passing cars, and automatically tunes them out.

