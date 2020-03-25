It’s been a while since Samsung released a laptop in the UK but now the Korean manufacturer is back with the Galaxy Book S. This isn’t your run-of-the-mill laptop though.

Samsung’s new laptop joins the likes of the Surface Pro X and Lenovo Yoga C630 in the new ARM laptop stakes.

These new laptops – powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon chips you’d typically find in phones – offer ultra-slim designs and tons of battery life. Sound good? Well, the catch is compatibility. Windows isn’t quite ready for these chips yet and it leads to a good few issues.

The stunning design of these laptops and, specifically, the Galaxy Book S remain undeniable, however. Let’s take a look at all the details of Samsung’s new and exciting machine.

Galaxy Book S release date – When will it launch?

The Samsung Galaxy Book S is available to buy in the UK right now.

Galaxy Book S price – how much will the new Samsung laptop cost?

The Galaxy Book S is available to buy for £999.

There are no separate models when it comes to price – just one set of specs and two colour options.

However, another model sporting a new Intel Lakefield processor is expected sometime over the next year – a new hybrid chip which will also feature on the upcoming Surface Neo.

Galaxy Book S specs – how powerful is the new Samsung laptop?

The standout spec of the Samsung Galaxy Book S is the use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor – a decision that has profound implications on how you use this device as well as its design.

Here are the full specs:

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx (1.8GHz, up to 2.84GHz Octa-Core) Display 13.3-inch Full HD Touchscreen Memory 8GB Storage 256GB Connectivity 4G LTE (Nano-Sim) Ports MicroSD, 3.5mm headphone jack, 2x USB-C 3.1 Battery 42Wh (up to 25hrs) Dimensions 305.2 x 203.2 x 11.8mm Weight 0.96kg

This is very much a thin and light on-the-go productivity machine, and the specs match up with this. The 256GB feels a little small though, especially at a price of £999.

Onto the pivotal processor component, this is the first device to run Qualcomm’s first dedicated laptop chip – you won’t find this in a mobile phone. Thus far, processors based on the ARM architecture – like this one – have offered decent productivity performance and superb battery life, but with a range of compatibility issues.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx looks to be the most powerful ARM processor for laptops yet, and so we may see even better performance than we have thus far but the compatibility issues will likely remain – for now.

Galaxy Book S design – what does the new Samsung laptop look like?

Like the Surface Pro X, and Lenovo Yoga C630 before it, this ARM-sporting laptop is super thin and lightweight. The images of the Galaxy Book S show off a remarkably thin design at just 11.8mm at its thickest point.

While being extremely thin, you can expect it to feel premium too, with an anodised aluminium body. Much like the Surface Pro X, Samsung’s laptop looks like a machine for business and productivity users who are looking to show off.

You get a choice of two colours: Mercury Grey and Earthy Gold (really not sure about that second name). Both colours go for a conservative and understated look, unlike the much more in your face Galaxy Chromebook.

