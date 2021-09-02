Galaxy Book Fold 17: What we know about Samsung’s foldable laptop

Samsung is reportedly looking even further into the world of foldables, with the companies first foldable laptop, the fabled Galaxy Book Fold 17, looking like a real possibility.

Samsung recently made a fresh bid to take over the foldables market with the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Keeping up this effort it seems the company is now working on its first foldable laptop.

The name was leaked on Twitter, giving us a glispme of what Samsung has in store.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the Galaxy Book Fold 17, and make sure to keep this page book marked for any updates in the coming weeks.

It’s unclear when the Galaxy Fold 17 will be officially unveiled, but it seems like it will likely be sometime next year.

Samsung usually unveils it’s bigger products around Autumn, so it wouldn’t be surprising if we saw the Galaxy Fold Book 17 launching sometime in September or October.

However, there is another rumour that the Fold Book 17 could launch in Q1 2022, which could align with the release of the Galaxy S22 series, which is expected to drop in January. The Mobile World Congress trade show also could be a possibility, which will take place next year from 28 February to 3 March.

Price

We don’t have much information on the pricing, though we can speculate using other foldable laptops out there.

The most well-known foldable laptop would be Lenovo’s Thinkpad X1 Fold, which was released last year for £3,239.99. Since Samsung’s foldable phones are also pretty expensive – and not cheap to maintain – it wouldn’t be a shock if it’s foldable laptop was also a bit pricy.

Foldables in general aren’t that cheap, so while we can’t put a definitive price on the Book Fold 17 yet, we don’t expect that it will one of the cheaper laptops available from Samsung.

Design and screen

The SID 2021 gave us the first glimpse of the Book Fold 17, and while the finished product might not look the same, we get to see a few of the features that might crop up.

It’s expected that the laptop will have a 17-inch display and will have an under-display camera (UDC), as that was focused on in Samsungs video, which was debuted with the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The video also says the laptop supports OLED sync and seamless motion speed, which seem to describe low image blur and moving picture response times, which should make for a smoother experience.

Plus, it seems the Book Fold 17 will cover 120% of the DCI P3 colour space, as reported by Note Book Check, which would make for an impressive and colourful display.

That’s all we have on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 17, but be sure to check back here for any updates on the next foldable laptop.