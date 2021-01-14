Galaxy Book Flex2 5G: Samsung’s 5G laptop is heading to the UK

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Book Flex2 5G is arriving in the UK with a starting price of £1649.

The Galaxy Book Flex2 5G is the sequel to Samsung’s 2-in-1 laptop, featuring a 360-degree hinge and bundled S-Pen stylus so you can use it as a makeshift sketchpad as well as a conventional laptop.

The new 2021 model sees – as its name suggests – 5G support so you can continue your web browsing away from the reach of your Wi-Fi network.

Such wireless freedom is thanks to the integrated Intel’s 11th Gen Intel Core (aka Tiger Lake) processor, which also gives the laptop a speed boost for everything from basic web browsing to running more demanding apps. The Galaxy Book Flex2 5G also features up to 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage and Wi-Fi 6 support for improved connectivity with compatible routers.

What’s more, the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics enables the laptops to dabble with both entry-level content creation and gaming, despite the 2-in-1 laptop weighing a dainty 1.26kg.

Samsung has retained the same 13.3-inch Full HD QLED touchscreen display as its predecessor. That’s certainly no bad thing, as we raved about the ‘gorgeous’ display in our Samsung Galaxy Book Flex review from 2020.

Samsung has also slapped a ‘world-facing’ 13MP camera onto the laptop’s lid. This is a bizarre move for a laptop, but Samsung suggests it will be useful for taking snapshots of notes and recipes. Don’t worry, there’s also a front-facing 720p camera for video chats built into the laptop.

The Samsung Book Flex2 5G i5 Intel Core model will be available for £1649 from 12th February, while the more powerful Intel Core i7 configuration will be priced at £1849.

Samsung has confirmed that pre-orders start today, with those who decide to commit themselves to the new laptop before the 28th January bagging an additional 12 months of warranty.