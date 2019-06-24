Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A90 could be the Korean giant’s first attempt at making an affordable 5G phone for the masses.

The Galaxy A90 has been an elusive device for Samsung. Many thought it was inbound on April 10 this year but the Galaxy A80 seemed to take its place. With the A90 seemingly kicked down the road, the phone now appears like it will be Samsung’s testing ground for affordable 5G.

According to GalaxyClub, the fabled Galaxy A90 is currently having its 5G connection tested. The A line is Samsung’s cheaper mid-range of phones – below the likes of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus.

However, the Galaxy A80 and other phones in the range have shown it is also Samsung’s proving ground for new technology. Affordable 5G appears to be the next test.

There’s currently no word on a launch date for the illustrious Galaxy A90 – the phone may even have a different name, especially considering the April 10 switcharoo and the addition of 5G.

This particular rumour states the Galaxy A90 5G phone is being tested for release in Korea – meaning a Western release could be significant ways away and this could be another way the phone could pick up a different name before it crops up in the UK, Europe and US.

The 5G update isn’t the only feature thought to be included on the Galaxy A90. The phone will reportedly have a 32-megapixel camera along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. We don’t yet know if these will be housed in a sliding and flipping mechanism like the Galaxy A80.

Ahead of the eventual launch of the Samsung Galaxy A80, rumours swirled about the expected release of the Galaxy A90. It was expected April 10 would see the A90 launch with a quirky rotating camera as well as a full-screen display – both of these features did appear on the A80.