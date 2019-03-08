A bunch of super cheap Galaxy Phones are about to launch – Report

Samsung’s accidentally revealed three new affordable Galaxy Phones set for “imminent release” in the UK, thanks to an unexpecting posting on the company store.

The UK store briefly published listings for the previously unconfirmed Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A40 and Galaxy A90. The posts were quickly taken down, but not before eagle eyed writers at GSMArena grabbed screen shots.

Sadly the listings didn’t include any technical details, specifications or pricing information. Previous rumblings suggested the A90 would be a China only phone. The A20e is also a surprise addition that will likely be a modified version of the Galaxy A20 that has been tailored for the western market.

Samsung A-series phones with double digits haven’t traditionally been sold in the UK. The existing A20 targets emerging markets. The lowest Samsung has gone in the past is with its single digit A-series handsets, like the Galaxy A7, which target the mid-tier £300-plus market.

Related: Best cheap phones

This has left Motorola free to dominate the affordable smartphone market with its G-series line of devices. Motorola unveiled its new Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus handsets in Brazil in February. The handsets are set to launch in the UK next week.

The news follows the launch of Samsung’s new top-end Galaxy S10-line of handsets. The Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10e all went on sale in the UK today.

The handsets are Samsung’s current generation flagships and have hefty price tags. You can grab the Galaxy S10e for £669 sim-free. The regular Galaxy S10 will set you back £799 and the top end Galaxy S10 Plus retails for £899.

Samsung claims the Galaxy S10 trio enjoyed “record breaking” pre-order sales earlier today, but declined to give exact figures.

The phones were unveiled at Samsung’s Unpacked event in February alongside the yet more expensive Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy Fold, which are set for release later in the year.

Excited about the prospect of affordable Galaxy phones arriving in the UK? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews