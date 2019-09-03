Galaxy A90 5G: Samsung reveals early contender for mid-range 5G king

Samsung has just unveiled a mid-range 5G handset − the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G. The new phone is Samsung’s first foray into bringing 5G to the affordable end of market, but that doesn’t mean it shirks on specs.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G seems to be a new direction for the Galaxy A range – with the line previously being used as a proving ground for concepts that would eventually make their way to the flagship Galaxy S range. Instead, the A90 5G is a familiar-looking but powerful device.

Related: Samsung Galaxy Note 10

As the name states, the Galaxy A90 5G – of course – supports 5G. The goal of this phone would appear to be to bring 5G to a more affordable Samsung device.

That said, we don’t yet know the price, and – given that 5G usually means a fairly significant additional charge – the A90 5G will likely be priced higher than what we’d usually expect from the Galaxy A range.

Aside from 5G, the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G looks set to be a mid-range contender. On the front, there’s a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display – Infinity-U being Samsung’s naming convention for its teardrop-style notch.

That notch houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera, while the rear camera combo uses three sensors. The main shooter is a 48-megapixel camera, and it’s aided by a 5-megapixel sensor for depth and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G has a 4500mAh battery with 25W Super Fast charging. The processor is an octa-core Snapdragon 855 5G chip, which is accompanied by your choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a microSD slot (6GB version only).

The Galaxy A90 5G comes in white and black colour schemes, but both options have a splash of colour across the rear.

Related: Best Android phones

On the white version, the bottom of the phone appears white while the top half seems to have a rainbow-like geometric overlay. The same is true for the black version but the top appears black and the bottom half is colourfully distorted.

You’ll be able to pre-order the A90 5G from the September 20, ahead of an October 4 rollout. This article will be updated with pricing information as soon as we find out.

Staff Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More