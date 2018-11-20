Has the Galaxy S10’s display just surfaced through a Galaxy A8s leak?

Samsung won’t just be looking to release new flagships like the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy X in 2019 – it’ll also have a handful of new mid-range and entry-level phones ready to launch, like the Galaxy A8s.

The Galaxy A8s could supplant the Galaxy A8 as Samsung premier mid-range offering next year, and we may just have our best look at the device yet, thanks to Chinese website IT Home.

It’s shared pictures allegedly of the Infinity display set to feature on the Galaxy A8s, potentially giving us our first real look at either the Infinity-U or Infinity-O panel – both of which are candidates to feature on the Galaxy S10.

Why the uncertainty? Well, Samsung’s new Infinity display lineup looks something like this, and as you can see, the Infinity O’s circular notch is seemingly positioned in the top left-hand corner of the display, whereas the leaked photos above show a dead centre placement.

So while the shape of the notch most closely matches the Infinity-O, it could also be a rough sketch of the Infinity-U’s notch, which also has a rounded design.

As it’s not certain if Samsung’s notch-free New Infinity display will be ready in time for the Galaxy S10 – the Galaxy Note 10 may end up marking its debut – this leak could well give us a teeny peek, however speculative, at what the display on Samsung’s next flagship might look like.

The Galaxy A8s is expected to initially be released in China, but could get a global rollout thereafter. The rumour mill suggests it’ll feature a Snapdragon 660 SoC, but that could easily be upgraded to a Snapdragon 670 or even 675, as well as 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. A tripe camera setup on the rear has also been teased.

Whatever the case, we won’t get a clear idea of Samsung’s next-gen phone plans until 2019, so check out these Black Friday phone deals and see if something else tickles your fancy in the meantime.

