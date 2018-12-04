The Samsung Galaxy A8s has a clever way of skipping the notch

Samsung is one of the few phone manufacturers not to follow Apple and introduce a notch to its handsets. If the upcoming Galaxy A8s is going to be the roadmap for the company’s future phones, it looks like it may never need to consider one either.

According to prolific leaker Ice Universe, Samsung’s new handset will launch with a camera built into the screen itself. In the image, it appears as a small circle on the top left of the screen. That may prove just as distracting as a notch if you’re trying to watch Netflix, of course, but you can’t say Samsung isn’t trying something different.

Read more: Best smartphone

Well, not that different actually – as Ice Universe’s tweet shows, it looks remarkably similar to Huawei’s incoming Nova 4.

In any case, we should get a good look at the Galaxy A8s very soon, with the tweet clearly showing the words “December 10” at the bottom. That’s just under a week away, so some time to get in a bit of old-fashioned speculation.

Rumour has it that this will be Samsung’s first handset to feature the Snapdragon 710 SoC, along with the same triple-camera array that first debuted on the Galaxy A7.

That camera hole in the screen is rumoured to house a 24-megapixel snapper for selfies, and it’s expected that all of this will be powered by a decent-sounding 3,400mAh battery.

Read more: Android Pie phones

More than likely it’ll be running Android Oreo, though. While it may seem odd for Samsung to push out a phone without the latest software out of the box, the company hasn’t even brought Android Pie onto its flagship Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 handsets yet, and it wouldn’t be a great look for a mid-ranger to be stealing their thunder.

No, it’s far more likely that the Samsung Galaxy S10 will be the first Pie-packed Samsung phone – and we probably won’t get a good look at that until MWC 2019.

Would you prefer a camera hole or a notch? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews