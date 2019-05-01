Samsung’s shiny new mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A50, is available to purchase right now, SIM-free or on a monthly contract.

It’s one of a new mid-range series from Samsung, which includes the Galaxy A30, the Galaxy A70, and the Galaxy A80. This model features a triple rear camera: a 25-megapixel f/1.7 wide-lens is the main camera, supplemented by an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide lens and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 depth sensor. Video can be recorded at 1080p at 30fps.

As of May 1, the Samsung Galaxy A50 is available SIM-free from Samsung for £309.

Vodafone is also offering the A50 on two contract plans: the Red Extra plan starts from £30 per month with no upfront cost, including unlimited calls and texts and 1GB of mobile data; the Red Entertainment package is priced from £45 per month, and includes unlimited calls and texts, 25GB of data, and a choice of Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports Mobile TV, Spotify Premium or a NOW TV Entertainment Pass.

While we haven’t reviewed the A50 in full, we’ve spent hands-on time with it. We thought the device looked very swish indeed, with the iridescent metallic finish giving it a prism-like gleam.

Four colours are available when you buy the A50 Samsung: black, white, coral, and blue. Vodafone currently only offers the black version.

The top of the A50’s 6.4-inch, 2340 x 1080 AMOLED screen has a subtle dewdrop notch, and the 25-megapixel selfie camera within is capable of recording video in 1080p at 30fps. The chipset is an Exynox 9610, and it runs the latest Android 9.0 operating system enhanced by Samsung’s One UI skin.

However, before you make your purchase, it’s worth checking out our roundup of the best mid-range smartphones. There’s a lot of great value smartphones in this price range − from Samsung’s own Galaxy A7 to offerings from Motorola and Honor.

Will you buy the Samsung Galaxy A50? Let us know on Twitter at @TrustedReviews.