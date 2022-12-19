 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy 23 Ultra selfie camera sounds like a downgrade

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is due early in 2023, with a new rumour suggesting Samsung may drop the resolution of the Galaxy S23 Ultra camera quite significantly.

According to a Galaxy Club report (via GSM Arena), the company may opt for a 12-megpixel front-facing camera instead of the 40-megapixel camera within the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The report says this will be the same as the 12-megapixel camera within the base level Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, according to the report. That would be up from 10-megapixels on the 2022 versions of the phone.

Of course, megapixels aren’t everything so we’d expect Samsung to have some pretty significant improvements elsewhere when the selfie camera. Perhaps it would finally add that autofocus.

Secondly, according to the well-followed Twitter account @TheGalox_, Samsung may push the launch back a week or two as it is yet to decide on the final pricing. Initial expectations were for a launch event in the first week of February, but that may slip a little bit now.

According to the tipster, Samsung is conflicted on whether to raise the prices to account for inflation or keep them in-line with the 2022 pricing of a range.

The account wrote: “Mid to late February release for the S23 series. Deciding on a price for the devices is delaying this release. If it was up to me, $799, $899 & $1199 would be the prices.”

Elsewhere the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s cameras may include Samsung’s 200-megapixel sensor and a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, as well as a 10-megapixel periscope. A leaked sample from the main camera suggests some big improvements are on the way.

You might like…

Best Android phones 2022: From foldable flagships to well-priced Pixels

Best Android phones 2022: From foldable flagships to well-priced Pixels

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy S23: All we know so far about Samsung’s next flagship series

Samsung Galaxy S23: All we know so far about Samsung’s next flagship series

Peter Phelps 1 month ago
Samsung unveils 200MP smartphone camera sensor

Samsung unveils 200MP smartphone camera sensor

Jon Mundy 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.