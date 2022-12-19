Galaxy 23 Ultra selfie camera sounds like a downgrade

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is due early in 2023, with a new rumour suggesting Samsung may drop the resolution of the Galaxy S23 Ultra camera quite significantly.

According to a Galaxy Club report (via GSM Arena), the company may opt for a 12-megpixel front-facing camera instead of the 40-megapixel camera within the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The report says this will be the same as the 12-megapixel camera within the base level Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, according to the report. That would be up from 10-megapixels on the 2022 versions of the phone.

Of course, megapixels aren’t everything so we’d expect Samsung to have some pretty significant improvements elsewhere when the selfie camera. Perhaps it would finally add that autofocus.

Secondly, according to the well-followed Twitter account @TheGalox_, Samsung may push the launch back a week or two as it is yet to decide on the final pricing. Initial expectations were for a launch event in the first week of February, but that may slip a little bit now.

According to the tipster, Samsung is conflicted on whether to raise the prices to account for inflation or keep them in-line with the 2022 pricing of a range.

The account wrote: “Mid to late February release for the S23 series. Deciding on a price for the devices is delaying this release. If it was up to me, $799, $899 & $1199 would be the prices.”

Elsewhere the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s cameras may include Samsung’s 200-megapixel sensor and a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, as well as a 10-megapixel periscope. A leaked sample from the main camera suggests some big improvements are on the way.