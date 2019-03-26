Galaxy 10 update improves one of the phone’s hottest new features

One of the Samsung Galaxy S10’s most welcome new features is the Wireless PowerShare functionality that enables owners to replenish other devices. Galaxy S10 owners can place QI-enabled devices like the Galaxy Buds case on the back of the phone, in order to lend a them little juice.

Now, just a few weeks after releasing the range, Samsung is setting about improving the feature. The March security update includes “improved performance” for Wireless PowerShare, but doesn’t go into detail on precisely how it is being bettered.

In our review of the Galaxy S10, we pointed out the feature still needed a lot of work due its sluggishness, and the need to manually activate the feature each time you care to use it. Perhaps this is the first step on the way?

In his review, Max Parker wrote:

Another feature on the S10 that’s similar to something you’ll see on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is reverse wireless charging. Called Wireless PowerShare, this lets you turn the S10 into a Qi charger for compatible products. For example, you could charge your iPhone XS this way, or Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds. It’s a clever addition, but like the in-display fingerprint scanner, it needs a bit more work. It’s super-slow to charge, and you need to turn it on every time you want to charge a device.

The update, which also improves camera stability, began a rollout for the S10e, S10 and S10 Plus on Monday, but has now been pulled by Samsung. SamMobile reports that software versions G970FXXU1ASC8, G973FXXU1ASC8 and G975FXXU1ASC8 are no-longer available on the trio of devices, after they started to appear on devices in the UK and Germany.

There’s no reason cited for why Samsung has halted the update for now, but it’s presumably down to some sort of bug identified by the firm, which it does not wish to spread further. Users can still keep an eye for its return by heading to Settings > Software update.

Have you seen the update on your Galaxy S10, S10e or S10 Plus yet? Let us know if you’ve spotted a Wireless PowerShare enhancement @TrustedReviews on Twitter.