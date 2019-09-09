Fyne Audio breaks into US loudspeaker market

Scottish hi-fi brand Fyne Audio has agreed a distribution deal to sell its loudspeaker products across the pond.

Despite only being founded in 2017, Fyne Audio has already made waves with its loudspeakers in the UK. It doesn’t appear to be satisfied with establishing itself in the UK speaker market, though. The Scottish brand has trained its eyes on getting recognition in the U.S., having agreed a distribution deal with The Sound Organisation to sell its products in that market.

Related: Fyne Audio announces first ‘Special Production’ loudspeaker

Based in Arlington, Texas, The Sound Organisation is an importer and distributor for a number of overseas, high-end audio equipment producers. As part of the deal, The Sound Organisation will import Fyne Audio’s speaker line-up, handling all U.S. sales and marketing, along with developing relationships with retailers to bring the Scottish brand to U.S hi-fi lovers.

Fyne Audio’s line-up caters to the more affordable as well as the extremely expensive, with four loudspeaker ranges and one subwoofer line, and custom install and high-end models in the pipeline. Founded by a group of former Tannoy employees – including Dr Paul Mills – Fyne Audio has built up a healthy reputation for itself in a short space of time.

Stephen Daniels, President at The Sound Organisation, said, “Fyne Audio is a dream team of audio professionals, each with decades of audio industry know-how and technical knowledge built upon years of R&D. The Glasgow based company has already seen great success in the U.K and across Asia thanks to their passion for music and desire for the finest sound quality. These factors are apparent in each of their speakers, making them a perfect brand for The Sound Organization.”

Fyne Audio’s Sales and Marketing Director, Max Maud, added, “We are extremely pleased to partner with The Sound Organisation as part of our expansion into the important US market. The company offers unravelled access to top US Hi-Fi retailers that will get behind the products, the ethos and the brand to further drive our international growth. Backed by international and Scottish Enterprise investment, Fyne Audio is perfectly poised to become one of the UK’s export success stories.”

With the first batch of products already shipped, stateside hi-fi fans won’t have to wait to sample Fyne Audio.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …