 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Future Samsung Galaxy Watch could have built-in projector

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

A future Samsung Galaxy Watch could feature a built-in projector, if a freshly revealed patent is anything to go by.

As spotted by Wareable, the South Korean tech giant filed a patent application for a so-called “Wearable electronic device including projection display” earlier this month.

An illustration reveals how a tiny projector would be stationed in the side of a generic-looking future descendent of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, and would then project information onto the back of your hand.

This might simply mirror the information from the main screen, or could display different information altogether. Whatever the case, the main point here is that the watch would project a “display area larger than the display area of a display module on a part of the body wearing a wearable”.

Image: Samsung

With a larger display area in place, such a smartwatch would be a more natural means for viewing photo and video content.

The projector itself would feature two rows of LEDs and lenses, both configured in an arc. Thanks to this arrangement, the picture will be able to display at a range of angles, correcting for an uneven projection surface. It should result in a super sharp picture beamed onto the back of your hand.

The projecting LEDs could tilt clockwise or anti-clockwise, or adjust their brightness individually to achieve a stable image, regardless of the position of your wrist.

As always with such patent applications, they don’t mean that a final product is guaranteed. However, we could certainly get onboard with the concept of a projecting smartwatch if the implementation is sufficiently sophisticated, and on the provision that it doesn’t hit battery life too hard.

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy S23 Review

Samsung Galaxy S23 Review

Lewis Painter 2 weeks ago
Best Smartwatch 2023: 6 of the best wearables available

Best Smartwatch 2023: 6 of the best wearables available

Thomas Deehan 2 months ago
New patent suggests Apple working on iOS game controller

New patent suggests Apple working on iOS game controller

Jon Mundy 10 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.