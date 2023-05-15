Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Future Oura Ring could offer pay-by-finger tech

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Next-gen versions of the Oura Ring could have the ability to authenticate digital payments in the same way as a smartwatch or smartphone.

The company behind the smart wearable technology has announced the acquisition of Proxy – a digital identity signal platform.

Finally, a great PSVR 2 deal with three games!

Finally, a great PSVR 2 deal with three games!

The PSVR 2 deals have begun and you can save £60 on a headset bundle including Horizon Call of the Mountain, Resident Evil Village and Townsmen VR.

  • Game
  • Save £59.98
  • Now £584.99
View Deal

Oura says this will enhance the company’s ability to innovate, which could include digital payments, gaining access to locked areas, and plenty of other means of verifying your identity.

The blog post announcing the deal from last week points out Proxy has been in “stealth mode, working to advance its biometrically-linked digital technology” and the deal sees the founders and key employees joining Oura.

“Oura was founded on a culture of innovation, and has put great emphasis on building broad protection for our intellectual property. This deal expands Oura’s leadership in health wearables and signals our ambitions to integrate digital identity technology with our existing hardware and software offerings,” said Tom Hale, Oura CEO.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the innovative Proxy team to expand our addressable market, paving the way for new opportunities in areas such as payments, access, security, identity, and beyond, fueling future growth. With the acquisition of Proxy, we have the most comprehensive portfolio in the smart ring space.”

The Oura Ring is currently in its third generation and it’s possible Proxy’s advances could be integrated within a fourth-generation model.

Having an NFC chip to communicate with a payment terminal, for example, could potentially be even more seamless than using a smartwatch or smartphone to tap-to-pay. Whether the technology can be small enough not to add to the physical footprint of the popular ring remains to be seen.

You might like…

Best Smartwatch 2023: The seven best wearables we’ve tested

Best Smartwatch 2023: The seven best wearables we’ve tested

Thomas Deehan 6 days ago
Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
Oura Ring 3 Review

Oura Ring 3 Review

Michael Sawh 6 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.