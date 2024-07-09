Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Future HomePod smart display hiding in Apple TV’s tvOS?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

For a few years now we’ve been hearing about a potential Apple smart display that could rival the Echo Show or Google Nest Hub.

Essentially, it’d be an iPad stuck to a HomePod with some Apple wizardry to pull the whole thing together as a cohesive proposition that feels must-have.

£250 off this excellent Samsung QLED 4K TV

£250 off this excellent Samsung QLED 4K TV

Samsung’s excellent mid-range QLED Q80C TV set offers a 55-inch display with a featured packed line-up focused on delivering incredible picture quality.

  • Currys
  • Save £250
  • Now £649
View Deal

It’s gone a bit quiet on that front in recent months, but the recent versions of the tvOS 18 beta has again raised expectations Apple might follow through on the new product category.

9to5Mac has spotted a touchscreen interface lurking within tvOS 18, in an area that’s not designed for public view. The interface, known internally as PlasterBoard because it contains core system elements, includes a passcode keypad for a touchscreen device.

As tvOS doesn’t operate on touchscreen devices or have a passcode option that operates in this manner, it’d make sense that this would be a personal device similar to an iPad. The report says the interface is still in its earliest stages and the snoops weren’t able to graduate far beyond the passcode screen.

tvos-touch-interface-homepod-95mac
Image credit: 9to5Mac

However, that’s enough to suggest, at least that Apple is still preparing for this new category that may see a smart display that runs off, or at least has access to tvOS as a means of running video content.

Amazon Echo Show models, for instance, switch from the standard OS to the Fire TV experience when necessary. It might be a tactic Apple deploys here too. The site also believes that Apple has been testing tvOS on an iPad mini with the future smart display in mind.

While Bloomberg reports it is on the slate for 2025, could it be the “one more thing” surprise at Apple’s autumn 2024 showcase?

You might like…

Apple tvOS 18 gives the humble mute button its “aha!” moment

Apple tvOS 18 gives the humble mute button its “aha!” moment

Chris Smith 7 days ago
Apple TV 4K (2022) Review

Apple TV 4K (2022) Review

Max Parker 2 years ago
Apple’s new Siri Remote is getting rave reviews, but it missed an open goal

Apple’s new Siri Remote is getting rave reviews, but it missed an open goal

Chris Smith 3 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words