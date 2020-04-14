Future Apple Watches could place a big focus on mental health features

New reports suggest that an upcoming version of the Apple Watch will have a bigger focus on mental health, with features that monitor stress levels and detect panic attacks.

The gossip comes courtesy of tech tipster Max Weinbech and YouTube channel Everything Apple Pro, which teamed up to make the claim over the weekend. According to their sources, Apple is hard at work creating a suite of features that would be capable of detecting symptoms of mental health conditions.

The future Watch, which may not be the Apple Watch 6, will apparently detect incoming panic attacks straight off the bat, but if you wear it for a prolonged period of time (and input any symptoms you notice pre-attack) it should become more adept at predicting when a bad episode might be about to hit.

It will also be able to monitor stress levels and offer breathing exercises to combat any dips in mental health, Weinbach and Everything Apple Pro claim.

Apple hasn’t confirmed any of this so far, so don’t bet on your next Watch offering you behavioural therapy just yet. But it would make sense for the company’s wearable to incorporate more mental health-focused features, in order to sell itself as a comprehensive fitness tool.

Sadly, we probably won’t be treated to this new suite of features in the Apple Watch 6, as the new functionality is likely to still be in the early stages of development.

And even if the new features are rolled out in an OS update, anyone with one of the older Watch models is unlikely to ever see them, as the battery-consumption makes them a poor match for the pre-2019 series.

Although we might not see these new functions on the Apple Watch 6, we’re still expecting some other nifty tricks from the next generation of wearables, including blood-oxygen tracking and a more accurate heart-rate monitor.

