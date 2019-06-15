Fury vs Schwarz Live Stream: UK time and how to watch the fight online

Fury vs Schwarz Live Stream: How to watch Fury vs Schwarz online

After Anthony Joshua’s dramatic fall from grace at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr, is there another heavyweight shock on the cards tonight? Tyson Fury is taking on undefeated German Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas – here’s how to live stream Fury vs Schwarz online, plus all the key details like the Fury vs Schwarz UK time and undercard.

Very little is known about the 25-year-old Schwarz, which could make him a dangerous opponent for Fury, arguably boxing’s biggest draw after his incredible comeback from years outside the sport fighting personal demons.

Fury remains undefeated, though, and is a big favourite to see off his six-foot-six tall German challenger at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. His unusually fast hands and head movement, combined with his impressive boxing intelligence, make him a tricky opponent for anyone, including ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder, who he recently drew against.

That said, Schwarz has admitted that he must knock Fury out to have any chance of beating the lineal heavyweight champion, so it should be an entertaining watch either way.

Here are all the details you need to watch Fury vs Schwarz tonight.

Fury vs Schwarz Live Stream: When is the fight?

The fight will take place in the early hours of Sunday, June 16 in the UK, with the ringwalk expected to take place at around 4am.

As always, though, the schedule may be subject to change, depending on how long the undercard fights go on for.

TV coverage in the UK will start at midnight on Sunday, June 16 and there’s plenty of action to look forward to ahead of the main event. The undercard includes:

Tyson Fury v Tom Schwarz (Heavyweight)

Sullivan Berrera v Jesse Hart (Light Heavyweight)

Mikaela Mayer v Lizbeth Crespo (Lightweight)

Albert Bell v Andy Vences (Featherweight)

Isaac Lowe v Duarn Vue (Featherweight)

Martinez McGregor v Cem Kilic (Super-Middleweight)

Daniel Infante v Sonny Conto (Heavyweight)

Guido Vianello v Keenan Hickman (Heavyweight)

Juan Torres v Peter Kadiru (Heavyweight)

Fury vs Schwarz Channel: Which UK TV channel is showing Fury vs Schwarz?

BT Sport Box Office (channel 494) has the TV rights to Fury vs Schwarz in the UK. If you’re a subscriber, you can buy the fight for the princely sum of £19.95 for the entire night’s action.

To order Fury vs Schwarz, just follow this link.

You can also order the fight on your Sky box – just go to Sky Box Office or the TV Guide at channel 490 – or on Virgin TV by going to the On Demand section, then choosing it in Live Events.

Fury vs Schwarz Live Stream: How to watch Fury vs Schwarz online

Once you’ve registered and paid up to watch the fight, you’ll be able to choose whether to watch on Mac or PC, or on mobile devices with the BT Sport Box Office app for iOS and Android. You can also Chromecast or AirPlay it from there to your TV.

That’s all there is to it. Make sure your web-connected kettle is ready to start brewing at 4am, and pray your commitment is rewarded by a fight that’s as entertaining as Joshua vs Ruiz.