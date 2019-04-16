“It should come with an iron” − The funniest Samsung Galaxy Fold burns

Almost two months after its unveiling, Samsung has finally started letting people play with the Galaxy Fold, its first folding phone.

Early impressions have been predictably mixed. The South Korean firm has picked up lots of praise for doing something different but, just like Huawei’s Richard Yu, OnePlus’ Carl Pei, and even Lego, people haven’t been shy about drawing attention to a number of the device’s… potential shortcomings. And there are several to talk about.

In his hands-on review, Trusted Reviews’ own Max Parker wrote: “I spent about an hour playing with the Galaxy Fold and while I don’t think it does everything right, it has certainly got me excited about the uses foldable phones can offer.”

While he was impressed by the Fold’s sturdiness and high-end feature list, bulk, screen crease, comically small outer display, and £1799 price tag left a lot to be desired. In short − lots of potential, but clearly a first-gen product.

THE INTERNET, unsurprisingly, has had no shortage of opinions to share on the Galaxy Fold and, though we don’t necessarily agree with all of them, we’ve rounded up some of those that have made us chuckle.

(Apologies in advance for any offence caused by bad language).

