Full Pixel 7a spec leak completes the picture

With a complete spec leak of the Google Pixel 7a hitting the internet, we now have more or less a complete picture of what we’ll be getting come May 10.

Established tipster Yogesh Brar has supplied what he claims to be a complete spec list for Google’s forthcoming mid-range phone refresh. Most of these specs confirm what we had heard before, but there are a couple of additional details in there the round out our understanding of the Pixel 7a.

As published by 91mobiles, we get confirmation that the Pixel 7a will have a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. That refresh rate could be a game changer here after successive years of 60Hz panels.

We also have it confirmed that the Pixel 7a will be powered by Google’s Tensor G2 processor, meaning it’ll be as powerful as the more expensive Pixel 7 (pictured) and Pixel 7 Pro.

What’s interesting here is that Brar claims this chip will be backed by 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. That’s a considerable bump up from the 6GB in the Pixel 6a, and encroaches even further into Pixel 7 territory. Also expect 128GB of storage.

£30 per month for the Google Pixel 7 and 100GB of data The Pixel 7 is one of the best phones we’ve reviewed this year, especially for the price. Now you can get it for an incredible price that includes 100GB of data on the Three network for just £30 per month, making it even more affordable. If you’re a keen mobile photographer, it’s an ideal handset for you. Affordable Mobiles

100GB, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, and no upfront cost

£30 per month View Deal

This Pixel 7a spec leaks also gives us confirmation of a 64MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide, the former being another element that looks to close the gap to the Pixel 7. There’s a 10.8MP selfie camera, apparently.

A 4,400mAh battery more or less matches that of the Pixel 6a and the Pixel 7. Besides wireless charging, which is huge (but already known about), there could be a subtle upgrade in the form of 20W wired charging support. The Pixel 6a only provided 18W.

Together with the official-looking press renders that leaked earlier in the week, we now have a pretty comprehensive view of what the Pixel 7a will entail. We can’t really think of anything left to discover come May 10, but boy is this looking like a compelling mid-range option.

All in all, the Pixel 7a is looking worthy of its rumoured price bump.