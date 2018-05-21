Creepy Facebook gaffe causes app to ask users for full phone access

Facebook recently started asking users for “full access” to their phones and, understandably, it didn’t go down especially well.

Late last week, the Facebook app started showing Android users a highly concerning popup message. “Superuser Request,” it declared. “Grants full access to your device. Deny if you’re not sure!”

Even more ominously, the period of time for “superuser” access was set to “Forever” by default.

Fortunately, this was all the result of a (particularly badly-timed) mistake.

“A coding error in one of our anti-fraud systems caused a small number of people running the Facebook app and certain permission management apps on rooted Android phones to see a request for additional access permissions,” a Facebook spokesperson told Bleeping Computer.

“We do not need or want these permissions, and we have already fixed this issue. We apologize for any confusion.”

With the Cambridge Analytica scandal still fresh in most people’s minds, the social network is hell-bent on winning over the general public again.

Its repeated apologies and declarations of sadness appear to be working too. Earlier this month, Facebook shares recovered to pre-Cambridge Analytica scandal levels, just two months after the controversy first emerged.

