Fujifilm’s X-T3 is a mirrorless all-rounder with boosted video powers

If your wallet isn’t quite as keen as you are about full-frame mirrorless cameras like the new Canon EOS R, then Fujifilm might just have the answer – its new X-T3.

The successor to Fujifilm’s popular X-T2 from 2016, it’s a weatherproof mirrorless camera with a 26-megapixel APS-C sensor and a range of improvements to help support the X Series’ famed out-of-camera JPEG quality.

At the X-T3’s heart is a new backside-illuminated X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor, which has four times the number of phase-detection pixels as current X Series cameras. This means vastly improved autofocus, particularly in low light, with the XT3 now capable of locking onto subjects at –3EV (a scale that measures available light).

So, what else is new? The X-T3 is powered by Fujifilm’s new X-Processor 4. This brings a host of benefits, including improved video powers – the X-T3 is now capable of shooting 4K video at 60fps (up from 30fps on the X-T2) with 10-bit colour.

The new processor also boosts continuous shooting to a useful 11fps with the mechanical shutter. You can even fire off 30fps in the X-T3’s burst mode when using the electronic shutter instead, although this crops the view by 1.25 times.

Elsewhere, the number of autofocus points has been boosted from 325 to an impressive 425, while the electronic viewfinder resolution is up to 3.69 million dots with a 0.75x magnification. This is one of the big selling points over its ‘baby brother’ X-T20, whose viewfinder has a lower resolution and smaller 0.62x magnification.

Unlike the X-T2, the tiltable 3in screen also now offers touchscreen operation, and the battery life has been slightly boosted to around 390 shots from a charge (up from 340 on its predecessor).

Combine these improvements with software bonuses like ‘colour chrome effect’ for boosting shadow details and a total of 16 film simulation modes, and you have a very tempting proposition for the X-T3’s £1,349 body-only price tag.

You’ll be able to buy the X-T3 from 20 September 2018 – we’ll be getting our hands on one tomorrow, so look out for our first impressions very soon.

Are you impressed by the Fujifilm X-T3’s improvements over its predecessor? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.