Fujifilm’s Instax Square SQ20 is a smarter instant camera

Instant cameras can be charming little snappers, but they’d be a lot more compelling if they combined their analogue skills with smartphone-like features. Well, that’s what Fuji’s done with the new Instax SQ20.

Thanks to its digital sensor, the Instax SQ20 has a few useful tricks up its sleeve to help you nail more keepers rather than relying on the ‘shoot and hope’ method that is admittedly part of appeal of instant cameras.

The main one one of these ‘motion mode’, which is a kind of burst mode that lets you take a 15-second video and pick out the best shot, before printing it out in the Instagram-style ‘Instax Square’ film.

Other smartphone-like features include ‘time shift collage’, which lets you shoot four shots in a prescribed timeframe (between 0.2 and two seconds) with one press of the shutter, and ‘sequence’ for incorporating movement into your images. The SQ20 is also the first Instax to include digital zoom (you get 4x zoom for a bit more range, albeit at the expense of image quality).

Otherwise, it’s pretty similar to the Instax SQ10, which was also a ‘hybrid camera’ that combined digital smarts with photo printing (as opposed to the fully analogue Fujifilm SQ6).

You’ll be able to pick up the Instax SQ20 for £179.99 when it goes on sale on October 20 2018, which makes it prime Christmas present fodder.

