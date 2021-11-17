Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Evo is a hybrid film and digital camera

Fujifilm has unveiled its latest instant camera – the Instax Mini Evo – but don’t expect to get it in time for Christmas.

The Instax Mini Evo is a camera that combines the spontaneity of an instant film camera with the ability to store, share and print images found on a digital camera.

The camera includes 10 integrated lens modes and 10 filter options for a total of 100 possible combinations so users can get creative with their shots.

There’s a mirror to help you get a great selfie and a 3-inch LCD display on the back of the camera where users can add frames, edit, print and adjust image settings.

The hybrid nature of the Evo Mini means you can choose between the printing your images immediately or sending them over to your phone.

At 600 dpi, the camera is capable of printing the highest quality Instax instant prints to date. If you prefer to save your shots digitally, the camera is also compatible with a new smartphone app, which will let your transfer images to your phone via Bluetooth.

You can also use the app to shoot remotely and print photos from your camera roll with the Direct Print option.

There’s a Micro SD slot for storage, while the built-in battery gives the camera enough power to take up to 100 shots.

Fujifilm also announced the new Instax Mini Stone Gray instant film with a gray border. Single packs with 10 exposures will launch alongside the Mini Evo next year.

“The instax mini Evo is a unique, high-end addition to the instax family”, said Fujifilm Europe president, Toshi Ida.

“This hybrid camera and printer was designed to give photographers the flexibility to choose an analog experience or digital where you choose images to instantly print, which images to share and which images to store for later access. Offering 100 ways to capture images and the highest-ever instax instant print quality, all in a timeless classic design, the mini Evo is a unique companion for chronicling and sharing life’s milestones in an instant”.

The Instax Mini Evo and the Stone Gray instant film will be available to buy from February 1 2022, with the Mini Evo priced at €199.99 and the film €9.99. UK prices will be announced in early 2022.