Fujifilm’s dazzling XF 56mm portrait lens drops to one of its lowest prices yet

Got a Fujifilm X Series camera and looking to take your portrait shots to the next level? Then you might finally have an excuse to splurge on Fujifilm’s superb 56mm f/1.2 R lens, which has just dropped to one of its lowest prices yet.

The XF 56mm f/1.2 R is now available for a limited time at £750, a saving of over 15% from its original £900 asking price. While that’s not exactly cheap, it is a great deal for a lens that gives you an equivalent angle of view to an 85mm on full-frame and a super-bright maximum aperture that puts it firmly into ‘pro’ territory.

That doesn’t mean it demands a giant camera bag though – the XF 56mm f/1.2 is satisfyingly small with a lens cap that measures only 60mm, making it the perfect companion for cameras like the Fujifilm X-T3, X-T30 and X-Pro 2.

You also get the satisfying aperture ring clicks that are typical of Fujifilm lenses, with clicks every 1/3 stop between f/1.4 and f/16 to help you nail the right depth of field while you’re still looking through the viewfinder. Build quality is also excellent thanks to its durable, metallic construction.

In our review of the XF 56mm f/1.2, we praised its image quality, saying: “Sharpness and detail are good, even when the lens is used wide open. The quality of out-of-focus highlights is a big deal to wide-aperture shooters, and I’m pleased to report that those produced by this lens are mostly pleasant.”

We concluded by saying that the XF 56mm is a “a good portrait performer, decent value for money, and will keep X-Pro1 and X-T1 customers very happy for a long time.” And that was before its recent discount of 15% and the arrival of camera bodies like the X-T3 whose shorter top shutter speeds can better take advantage of its light gathering powers in daytime too.

