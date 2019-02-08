Fujifilm X-T30: Everything we know so far about the mini mirrorless camera

Fujifilm X-T30: release date, price, specs and features

The Fujifilm X-T20 has been one of our favourite mirrorless cameras, mixing compact form with great image quality and a fun shooting experience. But it’s now more than two years old, which means it’s time for a shiny new model to take over – the Fujifilm X-T30.

FujiFilm hasn’t officially confirmed this camera (that’s expected during the week beginning 11 February), but a series of leaks suggest the FujiFilm X-T30 is not just coming, but coming soon.

The main question for X-T20 and X-T10 owners, or simply those shopping for a compact APS-C camera is – will it be worth buying or upgrading to? Let’s take a look at the currently available information to see what’s in store.

Fujifilm X-T30 release date and price – When is it out and how much will it cost?

There are currently no release date or pricing details available for the X-T30, but judging by the upgrade cycle of this range, we are due a new model very soon.

The original Fujifilm X-T10 was announced in May 2015. Its follow-up was announced just under two years later in January 2017. Now we’re over two years on from that, the timing seems right for an X-T30.

There’s more to the interval here, too. The X-T30 will be roughly based on the spec of the Fujifilm X-T3, just as the X-T20 was framed by the X-T2. As a smaller, lower-price alternative, Fujifilm leaves a roughly half-year gap between these releases so buyers of the more expensive X-T3 don’t end up feeling short changed.

The Fujifilm X-T3 will reach its five month anniversary in early March 2019. Any time after this point represents a healthy gap to announce the X-T30.

We can only speculate on pricing right now, but it should be even better value than its predecessor. The X-T3 arrived at £50 less than the X-T2, at £1349. And while the pound is in quite a weak state against the Japanese Yen, it was back in early 2017 too.

If we are optimistic and assume no further great Pound Sterling plunge, which is unfortunately entirely feasible, pricing should be slightly less than the X-T20. That camera launched at £799, body-only, so expect something around £749.

Related: Best mirrorless cameras

Fujifilm X-T30 design – What will it look like and will it have a joystick?

The best Fujifilm X-T30 leak to date is a set of images published by website Nokishita. These suggest the X-T30 will look almost exactly like the X-T20, with a couple of key differences.

The Fujifilm X-T30 is 5mm thicker at 118.4 x 82.8 x 46.8mm, and it has a joystick control on its backplate rather than a D-pad. This stick seems to sit roughly where the Q-menu button lies on the X-T10 and X-T20, and will be particularly handy for moving the autofocus point. The Q-menu has been moved over to the right edge, and sits inside the thumb rest.

Some find the X-T20 series a little cramped. But imagining its positioning on our X-T10, a joystick in this spot should feel OK.

The top plate looks just as it does in the X-T20. Manual control dials and the top Fn button have not moved.

Fujifilm appears to have not changed the display style either. There’s a lot of pressure for cameras of this size to have a forward-facing, selfie-friendly screen – and the Fujifilm X-T100 has one of these. But the X-T30 appears to have a standard flip-out screen much like the previous models.

So why is the X-T30 slightly thicker? That’s a mystery right now. You might assume this is to add weather sealing, missing from the X-T20. However, the leaked photos show a left port flap design exactly like that of its predecessors. Don’t bet on water resistance.

Related: Best travel camera

Fujifilm X-T30 features – what sensor and AF system will it have?

The Fujifilm X-T30 is expected to have a 26.1-megapixel sensor, up from 24 megapixel in the X-T20. This is no surprise, as the X-T3 also has a 26MP sensor.

It’s Fujifilm’s latest X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor. You can expect Fuji’s renowned high ISO performance, if not anything distinctly better than what we see in the already-great X-T20.

Question marks lie over the more important, at this stage in APS-C mirrorles cameras, areas of progress. We’re talking about AF and IBIS. Fujifilm has squeezed in-body image stabilisation into the X-H1, but as it is not present in the X-T3, expecting it in the X-T30 is completely unrealistic. Not only would it diminish that more expensive model, there’s no evidence Fujifilm has even found a way to fit its IBIS system into a smaller camera frame.

There’s also no guarantee the X-T30 will co-opt the 425-point autofocus system of the X-T3. However, the X-T2 and X-T20 share the same AF features, so doing so would be consistent with previous generations. If this happens, it will represent a significant AF improvement, with much better phase detection coverage across the frame.

Fujifilm X-T30 — Features

So what other features can we determine? Rumours about specifics are a little scarce, but the Fujifilm X-T30 has been registered at the Bluetooth website, which tells us the camera will have Bluetooth 4.2.

In the X-T3, Bluetooth is used, in concert with Wi-Fi, to transfer images and control the shutter remotely. The same features are likely to make it to the X-T30.

Fujifilm X-T30 — Video

Video is one of the main areas of progress for mirrorless cameras, but what will the X-T30 offer? The X-T20 already has UHD 4K recording, but it tops out at 30 frames per second and 8-bit capture.

There are no leaks to shed light on the X-T30’s video features. It may be one area where Fuji leaves the X-T3 with an advantage, though. One possible outcome is 60fps capture, but without 10-bit.

Fujifilm X-T30 early thoughts

The Fujifilm X-T30’s features have not yet been comprehensively unearthed through leaks, but what we have seen suggests it will look almost identical to its predecessor, with most of the changes (barring that joystick) coming under the hood.

Any major disappointments? The main one is likely to be in-built image stabilisation. The X-T30 seems unlikely to offer it given that the larger X-T3 doesn’t either, though this more on logic and intuition than leaks.

Short of a big surprise, we’re in for a fairly conventional X-T30. Not that this is a bad thing. If you’re looking for a great ‘learner’ camera with lots of physical controls, great image quality and take-anywhere dimensions, it seems likely to be one of the better options. We’ll bring you all the official details as soon as they arrive.

What do you think, does the rumoured Fujifilm X-T30 do enough to justify an upgrade from its predecessors? Let us know on Twitter on @TrustedReviews.