The great value Fujifilm X-T100 is now a super-bargain in this camera deal

Fujifilm’s X-T100 mirrorless camera won our ‘Value Camera of the Year’ title at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018 – and now it’s even more of a bargain thanks to a cashback deal that brings it down to just £414 with a kit lens. For more deals like this, check out our Black Friday deals round-up.

Today’s John Lewis deal bundles the Fujifilm X-T100 with a 15-45mm XC lens and chucks in a £135 cashback offer, which brings it price down 15% and into compact camera territory.

Fujifilm X-T100 – Black Friday camera deals Fujifilm X-T100 with 15-45mm XC Lens This superb beginners' mirrorless camera has a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor, 3-inch tilting touchscreen and a hi-res electronic viewfinder, which is a very rare combination at this cashback discounted price.

That’s a serious bargain for a camera that packs a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor, a 3-inch tiltable touchscreen and, crucially, a hi-res electronic viewfinder, which is usually the feature you lose on mirrorless cameras at this price. An added sweetener is that you get a two-year warranty included.

The X-T100 is also beautifully built, and is arguably the best-looking camera you can find for under £500. That’s important, because the design and signature manual dials make it a camera you’ll want to keep to keep shooting with.

In our review verdict, we said: “The X-T100 would make a great first ‘proper’ camera for anyone whose Instagram habit has turned into an addiction.

“The combination of retro styling and premium build in a compact body makes it a lovely object to own and use, and you’d have to spend a lot more to better the photos it takes. It looks great, takes wonderful pictures and doesn’t cost a fortune. Win-win-win.”

