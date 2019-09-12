Fujfilm’s X-Series system is a great option for anyone who’s looking to step up from their smartphone but doesn’t want to shell out big bucks on a full-frame camera – and now it’s got a new entry-level model called the Fujifilm X-A7.

The X-A7 fixes many of our criticisms of its predecessor, the Fujifilm X-A5, including its 4K video powers and controls. Like before, there’s still no viewfinder, which means it’s still very much aimed at those who are most comfortable shooting via a phone screen.

But with that in mind, Fujifilm has ramped up the size and resolution of the screen to a 3.5-inch, 2.76-million dot display, which is very impressive for an entry-level camera. It’s also fully articulating, which is a first for an X Series camera and boosts its vlogging credentials.

The X-A7 also has boosted stills and video shooting powers. Its APS-C sensor still has a 24.2-megapixel resolution, but apparently uses new copper wiring to improve data readout and give it phase-detection pixels across the whole sensor.

That should be a boon for video recording, as will the ability to shoot 4K video at 30fps without a crop, which trounces the X-A5’s disappointing 15fps 4K limit. With a microphone socket, Face and Eye detection and a claimed 440-shot battery life (when using Economy mode), it’s shaping up to be a promising, more affordable rival to the likes of Canon’s EOS M6 Mark II.

While the latter is shaping up to be a solid mirrorless option for anyone who already has existing EF or EF-M lenses, Fujifilm’s X Series has a great range of lenses for those starting out, including primes for stills and kit lenses like the XF18-55mm for video.

You’ll be able to buy the Fujifilm X-A7 with an XC15-45mm kit lens for £699 from October 2019 – we’ll bring you our full review before then to let you know if it’s as promising as it sounds.

