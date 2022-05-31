Fujifilm is taking on high-speed photography with the Fujifilm X-H2S

Fujifilm has announced the latest update to its X Series of mirrorless shooters with the Fujifilm X-H2S. The fifth generation camera packs a new image sensor, a new processor and a big performance upgrade.

The X-H2S also sees leaps in high-speed photography for the series, with Fujifilm gearing this camera toward professional photographers and videographers in sports and bird photography, as well as single-person on-location work.

The camera features Fujifilm’s new X-Trans CMOS 5 HS image sensor, a 26.16-megapixel image sensor with the same back-illumination style as the CMOS 4 but with a new stack-layer structure.

The stacked sensor powers a number of performance improvements for the series, including an up to 40fps blackout-free burst mode and a better AF rate during continuous shooting. It’s also capable of reading signals four times faster than the CMOS 4.

The X-H2S also features the X-Processor 5, which offers improved image quality, lower power consumption and faster performance compared to the processor before it. The X-Processor 5 also introduces HEIF file format and CFexpress Type B memory card support to the line.

One of the biggest improvements coming to the X-H2S is an update to its burst mode. The camera is capable of shooting at up to 40fps, while photographers can capture over 1000 continuous frames using the high-speed burst shooting mode at 30fps (JPEGs) or 20fps (RAW).

Autofocus has seen an update, too. The AF performance is 3x faster than that on the X-T4 and the subject-recognition AF function can detect and track birds, cars, motorcycles, bikes, planes and trains, as well as humans and animals.

As far as video goes, the camera is capable of shooting at 6.2K/30P and 4K/120P with the addition of Apple ProRes support.

All of this is packed into a smaller and lighter body that supports five-axis in-body image stabilisation with an up to 7.0-stop advantage and a 20% longer battery life compared to the X-T4.

Fujifilm has also announced the launch of two new lenses previously teased at the X Summit last September – the Fujinon XF150-600mmF5.6-8 R LM OIS WR super-telephoto zoom lens and the versatile Fujinon XF18-120mmF4 LM PZ WR hybrid lens.

The Fujifilm X-H2S will be available this July at a price of £2,499 for the body only. The XF150-600mm lens will also be available from July for £1899, while the XF18-120mm is set to launch in September with the price still to be confirmed.

You can also pick up a variety of accessories for the camera, including the Cover Kit for £19.99, the Cooling Fan for £169, the Vertical Battery Grip (battery not included) for £399 and the File Transmitter Grip (battery not included) for £949.