Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 instant camera announced

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Fujifilm has announced a new addition to its popular instant camera line, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12.

The camera appears to be a direct follow-on from 2020’s playful Fujifilm Instax Mini 11, with a very similar bubble design and more or less the same feature set.

These cameras are cheap, cheerful, and oversized, with an eminently graspable body that makes them ideal for instantly printed selfies, aided by a carefully positioned mirror right by the lens.

Automatic exposure and flash control means that they’re simple point-and-shoot affairs, while a dedicated Close-Up/Selfie Mode takes care of those more intimate shots.

The camera’s credit card-sized photos, meanwhile, print off extremely quickly, with a five-second turn around time between pressing the shutter button and holding the final image in your hand.

So far so familiar. New this time is a Parallax Correction feature that aligns the viewfinder with the lens in Close-Up Mode, thus reducing object shifts and producing a properly centred photo. In other words, what you see is what you get, even when the subject is super-close.

Automatic flash control, meanwhile, helps produce clear images in both bright and low-light situations.

Beyond these new features, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 boasts a new lens structure that positions the aforementioned Close-Up/Selfie Mode alongside the on/off power control, both of which are accessible with a twist of the lens.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 will be available to purchase from March 16 in a choice of bold colours, including Blossom Pink, Mint Green, Clay White, Lilac Purple, and Pastel Blue. It’ll cost £79.99/$79.95/€89.99.

We’ve enjoyed using Fujifilm’s Instax line in the past, awarding the more premium Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo 4.5 stars out of 5 just last year.

