Fujifilm is bringing its first in the world ‘experimental concept centre’ to London, letting customers play around with its cameras before they shop.

The centre will open in Covent Garden and cover every aspect of Fujifilm’s photography and imaging brands from picking out a camera to printing your pictures right there in-store. There will be different zones for each stage of the picture taking process and area of the company, including an Instax instant camera and printer experience zone, a GFX specialist area, an X-Series spotlight and the Wonder Photo Shop packed with photo printing and photo gifting inspiration.

“Our new centre will put the customer at the heart of the experience as a place for everyone to completely immerse themselves in the world of photography, from picture taking to picture making”, said Fujifilm Photography Experience Centre project leader Theo Georghiades.

It isn’t just a pop-up store either. Fujifilm plans to make the three story centre a permanent addition in Covent Garden. The brand want to inspire people to get creative and to immerse themselves in the world of photography the moment they step inside the store. Visitors will be invited to discover “touch and try” experiences within the centre, encouraging them to test cameras, lenses and printers out on scenes – both large and macro – within the building to figure out what they like to snap with before they commit to any one product.

Even the staff at the Long Acre-based centre will differ from a regular camera store, the zones being manned by photography experts as opposed to retail professionals.

If you’re looking to get into picture taking or are just in the market for a new camera, the Fujifilm Photography Experience Centre might be just what you need to feel confident about your decision.

