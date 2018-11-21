Black Friday Fridge Freezer Deals – Massive savings not to be missed

Black Friday Fridge Freezer Deals: Are you intent on chilling out this Black Friday? The Trusted Reviews team will be keeping this fridge freezer deals page fresh with deals.
Black Friday fridge freezer deals
We’re getting perilously close to Black Friday and its little brother, Cyber Monday. But you don’t have to wait to snag a great fridge freezer deal.
Many of the best offers on these essential kitchen appliances are live now. Head on down the page and you’ll find some great early fridge freezer picks from the Black Friday sales.
Naturally we’ll be keeping this page updated as new offers appear, but we’re expecting the following to remain fresh for a while yet.
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a fridge freezer you want, snap it up before the price changes. We’re keeping this page updated so check back for the latest fridge freezer deals.
AO Fridge Freezer deals
Best AO Fridge Freezer Deals
Samsung RB Combi Range RB31FDRNDSS 60/40 Frost Free Fridge Freezer - Stainless Steel - A+ Rated
Samsung RB Combi Range RB31FDRNDSS 60/40 Frost Free Fridge Freezer - Stainless Steel - A+ Rated
A frost-free fridge freezer from Samsung, complete with a 310 litre capacity, air circulation technology, and a non-plumbed water dispenser.
Hisense RIB291F4AW1 Integrated 50/50 Frost Free Fridge Freezer with Sliding Door Fixing Kit - White - A+ Rated
Hisense RIB291F4AW1 Integrated 50/50 Frost Free Fridge Freezer with Sliding Door Fixing Kit - White - A+ Rated
A nice budget-friendly option with 226 litre capacity. No Frost technology helps to avoid ice build up inside.
Haier A2FE635CFJ 60/40 Frost Free Fridge Freezer - Stainless Steel - A+ Rated (Use code BFSBS10)
Haier A2FE635CFJ 60/40 Frost Free Fridge Freezer - Stainless Steel - A+ Rated (Use code BFSBS10)
We’re big fans of this sleek, stylish fridge freezer with its exterior LCD touch controls. The fridge section is large, well-lit, and packs a versatile My Zone compartment for quick-chilling, defrosting, or cooling.
Hisense RS694N4BB1 American Fridge Freezer - Black - A+ Rated
Hisense RS694N4BB1 American Fridge Freezer - Black - A+ Rated
This high-end American-style fridge freezer packs a massive 532 litre capacity, a Home Bar for easy access to cold drinks, and water and ice dispensers.
Beko CRFG1582W 50/50 Frost Free Fridge Freezer - White - A+ Rated
Beko CRFG1582W 50/50 Frost Free Fridge Freezer - White - A+ Rated
This fridge freezer features an even 50/50 split between the two compartments, a 263 litre capacity, and frost-free technology so you need never defrost again.
John Lewis Fridge Freezer deals
Best John Lewis Fridge Freezer Deals
Siemens KG36NHI32 Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel
Siemens KG36NHI32 Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel
The KG36NHI32 lets you ogle the contents of your fridge via a handy smartphone app. This is a great price for one of our favourite 60cm fridge freezers, and you also get £150 cash back and an extra 3 year guarantee.
Samsung RF24FSEDBSR 4-Door Fridge Freezer, Stainless Steel
Samsung RF24FSEDBSR 4-Door Fridge Freezer, Stainless Steel
This is a stunning, top-of-the-line French door fridge freezer. Given the premium price, the additional three year guarantee on top of John Lewis’s two year offering is very welcome. You also get a 100 day money back guarantee.
Samsung RS68N8220S9 American Style Fridge Freezer, A+ Energy Rating, 91cm Wide, Silver
Samsung RS68N8220S9 American Style Fridge Freezer, A+ Energy Rating, 91cm Wide, Silver
A great price for a huge American-style fridge freezer, with Tardis-like SpaceMax technology and Twin Cooling Plus to maintain the ideal humidity.
Siemens KG39VVI31G Freestanding Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel
Siemens KG39VVI31G Freestanding Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel
An efficient fridge freezer with a salad crisper drawer that has integrated humidity control. You can also claim an additional 3 year guarantee at no extra cost.
Currys Fridge Freezer deals
Best Currys PC World Fridge Freezer Deals
Miele KFN 29233 D BB Blackboard
Miele KFN 29233 D BB Blackboard
Now here’s a great idea. This edition of the Miele KFN 29233 coats the front of the unit with a blackboard finish, so you can jot down grocery items and other messages. Otherwise, this is a top-spec fridge freezer bristling with Miele’s latest technology.
Pro ASGN542B American-Style Fridge Freezer - Black
Pro ASGN542B American-Style Fridge Freezer - Black
This energy-efficient American-style fridge freezer offers ice and water on tap, an intuitive yet discrete control panel, and an EverFresh+ feature that promises to keep your veg fresh for 30 days.
Samsung RS68N8941SL American-Style Fridge Freezer - Aluminium
Samsung RS68N8941SL American-Style Fridge Freezer - Aluminium
For the height of fridge freezer luxury, check out this American-style fridge freezer from Samsung. It’s got 3 internal cameras and a digital calendar and entertainment system built in.
Samsung RB31FDJNDBC 70/30 Fridge Freezer - Black
Samsung RB31FDJNDBC 70/30 Fridge Freezer - Black
Features a 210 litre capacity, chilled water dispenser, and Multi Flow Cooling vents for rapid yet even cooling.
eBuyer Fridge Freezer deals
Best eBuyer Fridge Freezer Deals
Servis C60185NFC Retro Frost Free Fridge-Freezer Cream
Servis C60185NFC Retro Frost Free Fridge-Freezer Cream
An excellent 60cm fridge freezer that’s retro on the outside but thoroughly modern on the inside. It’s very quiet and cheap to run.
Beko ASD241X American Style Fridge Freezer - Stainless Steel
Beko ASD241X American Style Fridge Freezer - Stainless Steel
An excellent American-style fridge freezer that provides maximum bang for your buck. The fridge compartment features an in-door water dispenser, a touch-operated control panel, and a whopping 364 litre capacity.
Amica Freestanding Retro 60/40 Fridge Freezer - Red
Amica Freestanding Retro 60/40 Fridge Freezer - Red
A tidy price for an eye-catching retro-style fridge freezer.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.