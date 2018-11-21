Trending:

Black Friday Fridge Freezer Deals – Massive savings not to be missed

Richard Easton

Black Friday Fridge Freezer Deals: Are you intent on chilling out this Black Friday? The Trusted Reviews team will be keeping this fridge freezer deals page fresh with deals.

Black Friday fridge freezer deals

We’re getting perilously close to Black Friday and its little brother, Cyber Monday. But you don’t have to wait to snag a great fridge freezer deal.

Many of the best offers on these essential kitchen appliances are live now. Head on down the page and you’ll find some great early fridge freezer picks from the Black Friday sales.

Naturally we’ll be keeping this page updated as new offers appear, but we’re expecting the following to remain fresh for a while yet.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a fridge freezer you want, snap it up before the price changes. We’re keeping this page updated so check back for the latest fridge freezer deals.

AO Fridge Freezer deals

Best AO Fridge Freezer Deals

Samsung RB Combi Range RB31FDRNDSS 60/40 Frost Free Fridge Freezer - Stainless Steel - A+ Rated

A frost-free fridge freezer from Samsung, complete with a 310 litre capacity, air circulation technology, and a non-plumbed water dispenser.

AO

|

Save £230

|

Now £369.00

View Deal

Now £369.00

|

Save £230

|

AO

Hisense RIB291F4AW1 Integrated 50/50 Frost Free Fridge Freezer with Sliding Door Fixing Kit - White - A+ Rated

A nice budget-friendly option with 226 litre capacity. No Frost technology helps to avoid ice build up inside.

AO

|

Save £40

|

Now £299.00

View Deal

Now £299.00

|

Save £40

|

AO

Haier A2FE635CFJ 60/40 Frost Free Fridge Freezer - Stainless Steel - A+ Rated (Use code BFSBS10)

We’re big fans of this sleek, stylish fridge freezer with its exterior LCD touch controls. The fridge section is large, well-lit, and packs a versatile My Zone compartment for quick-chilling, defrosting, or cooling.

AO

|

10% off

|

Now £494.10

View Deal

Now £494.10

|

10% off

|

AO

Hisense RS694N4BB1 American Fridge Freezer - Black - A+ Rated

This high-end American-style fridge freezer packs a massive 532 litre capacity, a Home Bar for easy access to cold drinks, and water and ice dispensers.

AO

|

Save £250

|

Now £749.00

View Deal

Now £749.00

|

Save £250

|

AO

Beko CRFG1582W 50/50 Frost Free Fridge Freezer - White - A+ Rated

This fridge freezer features an even 50/50 split between the two compartments, a 263 litre capacity, and frost-free technology so you need never defrost again.

Save £30

|

£249.00

View Deal

£249.00

|

Save £30

John Lewis Fridge Freezer deals

Best John Lewis Fridge Freezer Deals

Siemens KG36NHI32 Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel

The KG36NHI32 lets you ogle the contents of your fridge via a handy smartphone app. This is a great price for one of our favourite 60cm fridge freezers, and you also get £150 cash back and an extra 3 year guarantee.

John Lewis

|

£150 cashback

|

Now £799.99

View Deal

Now £799.99

|

£150 cashback

|

John Lewis

Samsung RF24FSEDBSR 4-Door Fridge Freezer, Stainless Steel

This is a stunning, top-of-the-line French door fridge freezer. Given the premium price, the additional three year guarantee on top of John Lewis’s two year offering is very welcome. You also get a 100 day money back guarantee.

John Lewis

|

Now £1,999.00

View Deal

Now £1,999.00

|

John Lewis

Samsung RS68N8220S9 American Style Fridge Freezer, A+ Energy Rating, 91cm Wide, Silver

A great price for a huge American-style fridge freezer, with Tardis-like SpaceMax technology and Twin Cooling Plus to maintain the ideal humidity.

AO

|

Save £600

|

Now £999.00

View Deal

Now £999.00

|

Save £600

|

AO

Siemens KG39VVI31G Freestanding Fridge Freezer, A++ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide, Stainless Steel

An efficient fridge freezer with a salad crisper drawer that has integrated humidity control. You can also claim an additional 3 year guarantee at no extra cost.

AO

|

Now £479.00

View Deal

Now £479.00

|

AO

Currys Fridge Freezer deals

Best Currys PC World Fridge Freezer Deals

Miele KFN 29233 D BB Blackboard

Now here’s a great idea. This edition of the Miele KFN 29233 coats the front of the unit with a blackboard finish, so you can jot down grocery items and other messages. Otherwise, this is a top-spec fridge freezer bristling with Miele’s latest technology.

Currys PC World

|

Now £1,349

View Deal

Now £1,349

|

Currys PC World

Pro ASGN542B American-Style Fridge Freezer - Black

This energy-efficient American-style fridge freezer offers ice and water on tap, an intuitive yet discrete control panel, and an EverFresh+ feature that promises to keep your veg fresh for 30 days.

Currys PC World

|

Save £150

|

Now £849.99

View Deal

Now £849.99

|

Save £150

|

Currys PC World

Samsung RS68N8941SL American-Style Fridge Freezer - Aluminium

For the height of fridge freezer luxury, check out this American-style fridge freezer from Samsung. It’s got 3 internal cameras and a digital calendar and entertainment system built in.

Currys PC World

|

Save £700.99

|

Now £1,999.00

View Deal

Now £1,999.00

|

Save £700.99

|

Currys PC World

Samsung RB31FDJNDBC 70/30 Fridge Freezer - Black

Features a 210 litre capacity, chilled water dispenser, and Multi Flow Cooling vents for rapid yet even cooling.

Currys PC World

|

Save £170.99

|

Now £399.00

View Deal

Now £399.00

|

Save £170.99

|

Currys PC World

eBuyer Fridge Freezer deals

Best eBuyer Fridge Freezer Deals

Servis C60185NFC Retro Frost Free Fridge-Freezer Cream

An excellent 60cm fridge freezer that’s retro on the outside but thoroughly modern on the inside. It’s very quiet and cheap to run.

ebuyer

|

Save £70

|

Now £528.99

View Deal

Now £528.99

|

Save £70

|

ebuyer

Beko ASD241X American Style Fridge Freezer - Stainless Steel

An excellent American-style fridge freezer that provides maximum bang for your buck. The fridge compartment features an in-door water dispenser, a touch-operated control panel, and a whopping 364 litre capacity.

ebuyer

|

Now £699.96

View Deal

Now £699.96

|

ebuyer

Amica Freestanding Retro 60/40 Fridge Freezer - Red

A tidy price for an eye-catching retro-style fridge freezer.

ebuyer

|

Now £319.98

View Deal

Now £319.98

|

ebuyer

Want more Trusted Reviews deals?

How about these:

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.