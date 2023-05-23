Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Fresh iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Ultra design details tipped

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Fresh claims have emerged concerning the design of both the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Ultra.

We may still be several months away from an official launch for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max, but the internet is a restless place. We are already receiving solid tips concerning the design of their 2024 successors, the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Ultra.

Starting with the latter, 9to5Mac has posted what it claims to be the first CAD render of next year’s super-sized flagship. It only shows the front of the phone in comparison to the iPhone 15 Pro Max (which, let’s stress again, still hasn’t been announced), but it highlights how next year’s model will be slightly bigger.

iPhone 16 Ultra CAD render from 9to5Mac

The iPhone 16 Ultra in this comparative image is noticeably taller – more than 5mm taller, if the accompanying approximated measurements are accurate. If you’re wondering why Apple would take Apple’s already-hulking Max line and turn it into an even bigger Ultra, it’s because the display is set to be bumped up to 6.9 inches.

Rumour has it the smaller iPhone 16 Pro will also be receiving a display size bump to 6.3 inches. This size increase will apparently enable Apple to add the periscope lens to next year’s compact flagship, which is reportedly set to skip the iPhone 15 Pro.

As for the iPhone 16, anonymous tipster @URedditor supplies the claim that the iPhone 16 will switch to a vertically aligned camera module. The iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 both adopted an angled camera arrangement, but the iPhone 16 could revert to the iPhone 12 way of doing things.

The tipster does note that two devices are in testing at Apple HQ, one with the new alignment and one with the existing diagonal module.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Lewis Painter 4 days ago
Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Review

Max Parker 7 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.