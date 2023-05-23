Fresh iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Ultra design details tipped

Fresh claims have emerged concerning the design of both the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Ultra.

We may still be several months away from an official launch for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max, but the internet is a restless place. We are already receiving solid tips concerning the design of their 2024 successors, the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Ultra.

Starting with the latter, 9to5Mac has posted what it claims to be the first CAD render of next year’s super-sized flagship. It only shows the front of the phone in comparison to the iPhone 15 Pro Max (which, let’s stress again, still hasn’t been announced), but it highlights how next year’s model will be slightly bigger.

The iPhone 16 Ultra in this comparative image is noticeably taller – more than 5mm taller, if the accompanying approximated measurements are accurate. If you’re wondering why Apple would take Apple’s already-hulking Max line and turn it into an even bigger Ultra, it’s because the display is set to be bumped up to 6.9 inches.

Rumour has it the smaller iPhone 16 Pro will also be receiving a display size bump to 6.3 inches. This size increase will apparently enable Apple to add the periscope lens to next year’s compact flagship, which is reportedly set to skip the iPhone 15 Pro.

As for the iPhone 16, anonymous tipster @URedditor supplies the claim that the iPhone 16 will switch to a vertically aligned camera module. The iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 both adopted an angled camera arrangement, but the iPhone 16 could revert to the iPhone 12 way of doing things.

The tipster does note that two devices are in testing at Apple HQ, one with the new alignment and one with the existing diagonal module.