Fresh Google Pixel Fold renders and 360-degree video leak

Jon Mundy

Fresh renders and a full 360 render video have emerged for the Google Pixel Fold.

Last month we brought you news of a series of high-resolution renders of Google’s forthcoming foldable phone, the Pixel Fold. Now we have received some even more in-depth renders that appear to corroborate those earlier snaps, courtesy of arch-tipster OnLeaks.

These 5K shots and the associated video (via Howtoisolve) essentially offer us a close look at the foldable from every angle. We get a better look at the Pixel Fold’s shorter, wider stature compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

We also get a good look at that striking camera module, which doesn’t take up the entire width of the rear cover, unlike the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The dimensions supplied are 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm, which is slightly larger than its Samsung counterpart in terms of surface area, but also a little thinner.

The new images also show off the Pixel Fold’s 7.69-inch fold-out display, which is less square than the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s. It’s another chance to see how Google is giving us chunkier bezels and doing away with the hole punch selfie camera, with a sensor instead positioned near the top right edge.

Rumour has it the Pixel Fold will run on the same Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel Fold in May of 2023.

