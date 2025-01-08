Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Fresh Galaxy S25 Ultra spec leak throws up a conundrum

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

We’ve seen plenty of Galaxy S25 Ultra spec leaks over the past few months, but this latest leak prompts a few questions.

Established tipster Roland Quandt has just issued a rundown of the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s specifications as he understands them. Most of them align with what we already know (or think we know) from previous claims, but the section on charging throws up an intriguing new point.

Quandt claims that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will pack 25W wireless charging support, which sounds like great news. The Galaxy S24 Ultra only goes up to 15W, after all.

However, this would appear to clash with wider claims that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will support the MagSafe-based Qi2 standard, which tops out at 15W.

This doesn’t necessarily rule out extended 25W wireless charging support, but it does warrant a little further questioning.

Elsewhere the Bluesky post restates that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and also mentions that there’ll be HDR10+ support and a 2600nits peak brightness. That’s the same spec as the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Get Updates Straight to Your WhatsApp

Get Updates Straight to Your WhatsApp

Join our WhatsApp Channel for up-to-date news, reviews and deals straight to your phone

Join Now

There’ll apparently be 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16/1TB RAM/storage options, which also chimes with what we’ve heard previously. Dimensions of 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm and a weight of 219g would seem to confirm that we’re looking at a slightly more svelte device than its predecessor.

Samsung only recently confirmed that it will be holding its next Unpacked event on January 22. The accompanying teaser video not only affirms the company’s obsession with AI, but seems to suggest that there’ll be a fourth device announced at the event. Might this be the hotly tipped Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim model?

We’ll be bringing you all the relevant news on the day itself if you can’t follow the event live.

You might like…

Switch 2 dummy models are doing the rounds at CES

Switch 2 dummy models are doing the rounds at CES

Jon Mundy 34 mins ago
There’s no need to wait on the Xbox portable for a compelling Windows handheld

There’s no need to wait on the Xbox portable for a compelling Windows handheld

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
LG unveils cutting edge 6K monitor at CES

LG unveils cutting edge 6K monitor at CES

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Baseus EnerGeek MiFi Power Bank supplies the ultimate mobile office

Baseus EnerGeek MiFi Power Bank supplies the ultimate mobile office

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Samsung Ballie arrives in 2025 to finally get the home robot ball rolling

Samsung Ballie arrives in 2025 to finally get the home robot ball rolling

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Panasonic Z95B OLED and W95B Mini LED TVs light up CES

Panasonic Z95B OLED and W95B Mini LED TVs light up CES

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access