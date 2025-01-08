Fresh Galaxy S25 Ultra spec leak throws up a conundrum

We’ve seen plenty of Galaxy S25 Ultra spec leaks over the past few months, but this latest leak prompts a few questions.

Established tipster Roland Quandt has just issued a rundown of the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s specifications as he understands them. Most of them align with what we already know (or think we know) from previous claims, but the section on charging throws up an intriguing new point.

Quandt claims that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will pack 25W wireless charging support, which sounds like great news. The Galaxy S24 Ultra only goes up to 15W, after all.

However, this would appear to clash with wider claims that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will support the MagSafe-based Qi2 standard, which tops out at 15W.

This doesn’t necessarily rule out extended 25W wireless charging support, but it does warrant a little further questioning.

Elsewhere the Bluesky post restates that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and also mentions that there’ll be HDR10+ support and a 2600nits peak brightness. That’s the same spec as the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

There’ll apparently be 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16/1TB RAM/storage options, which also chimes with what we’ve heard previously. Dimensions of 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm and a weight of 219g would seem to confirm that we’re looking at a slightly more svelte device than its predecessor.

Samsung only recently confirmed that it will be holding its next Unpacked event on January 22. The accompanying teaser video not only affirms the company’s obsession with AI, but seems to suggest that there’ll be a fourth device announced at the event. Might this be the hotly tipped Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim model?

We’ll be bringing you all the relevant news on the day itself if you can’t follow the event live.