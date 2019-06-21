French Grand Prix 2019: Time, TV schedule and live stream details

Welcome to our guide on how to catch his weekend’s French Grand Prix action, including channels and UK times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event. Plus, how to live stream all of the action, no matter where in the world you are.

Is Sebastian Vettel finally finding his feet? After a desperately disappointing start to the season, the German finished second in both Canada and Monaco in the past two races. Who pipped him to the post on both occasions? Arch-rival and runaway leader Lewis Hamilton, of course. Can Vettel go one better this weekend at the at the Circuit Paul Ricard, and make the title race a little more competitive?

French Grand Prix Schedule – What time is the F1 on TV?

The eighth stop on the 2019 Formula One world tour is France, with the main action taking place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You’ll be pleased to hear that there are no early morning starts this weekend.

Here’s this weekend’s French Grand Prix race schedule (all times BST):

Friday, June 21

9:45am − French GP Practice One build-up

10am − French GP Practice One

1:45pm − French GP Practice Two build-up

2pm − French GP Practice Two

Saturday, June 22

10:45am − French GP Practice Three build-up

11am − French GP Practice Three

1pm − French GP Qualifying build-up

2pm − French GP Qualifying

4:45pm − The F1 Show

Sunday, June 23

12:30pm − French GP Pit Lane

1:30pm − French GP On the Grid

2:10pm − THE FRENCH GRAND PRIX

4pm − Canada GP Paddock

9pm − Canada GP full race replay

French Grand Prix – TV channel and live stream details

Sky now has exclusive rights to F1 in the UK, but you’ll be able to catch the highlights via Channel 4.

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in – in 4K, no less – on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports F1 and Sky One. You can also tune in using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

Worried that you might not be able to access Sky Go where you live? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this season’s opener, you can watch the action by picking up a NOW TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £8.99 (for a Day Pass) or £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’re completely free on both Saturday and Sunday morning.

To catch Channel 4’s highlights from 7pm on Sunday, you’ll need to head to the normal broadcast channel or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service:

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app: