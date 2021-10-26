Freeview Play reaches 10 million homes

Freeview has announced that its on demand Freeview Play platform has hit the milestone of being used in over 10 million homes, cementing its place as the fastest growing TV platform in the UK.

Launched all the way back in 2015 and bringing the likes of BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and All4 under one smart home umbrella, Freeview Play, as the name implies, is free to view; and recent years has seen its presence in UK homes grow, despite increased competition from the likes of Amazon, Netflix and Disney with their SVOD offerings and paid-for services from the likes of Sky and Virgin.

For those still unaware of Freeview Play, it offers both live and on demand TV content, and comes built into TVs from the likes of LG, Hisense, Philips and Panasonic. The platform supports 4K HDR content, features over 80 live TV channels to watch and offers over 30,000 hours of on demand content – which is a lot.

The announcement comes as Freeview is set to embark on a new flagship advertising campaign that features two alien characters with voices by Sex Education’s Samantha Spiro and Fleabag’s Jamie Demetriou. That runs from today (October 26th) across live TV as well as featuring on on demand apps (ITV Hub, All4) and on YouTube and Facebook.

Owen Jenkinson, Marketing Director at Freeview Play commented “Our incredible growth over the past few years reflects the incredible content we have available. There has never been more choice in subscription based streaming platforms, and yet it’s clear that Freeview still offers something unique for viewers. Freeview Play gives viewers the flexibility to get the most out of both worlds, all at no extra cost.”

Given its free of charge, Freeview Play offers plenty bang for buck and it’s usually one of the first things customers look for when purchasing a new TV. With recent updates bringing added accessibility, wider range of compatible products (including set-top boxes), Freeview Play appears to be going from strength to strength as the streaming wars hot up.