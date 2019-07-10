Freeview Play now has over 20,000 hours worth of on-demand content on its service. Freeview Play gives you access to live and on-demand content from BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and more.

Freeview Play this week added Channel 5’s on-demand platform My5 – taking it over the magical 20,000 hours of content number. All these 20,000 hours – as well as some live TV channels – are completely free. Both of these have been factors in creating a service that Freeview claims is the “UK’s fastest growing platform”.

Freeview Play gives you access to 70 TV channels, 15 additional HD channels and seven different on-demand services in total.

Freeview Play is an attractive offering for those used to Freeview on their TVs at home and now want access to on-demand without having to fork out any more cash. Freeview Play lets you search through all its content as well as offering a curated selection of its own recommendations.

The service has been around since 2015 and has accrued over four million users. The company behind Freeview Play still sells boxes allowing you to use Freeview and the Play service – although it is available on mobile and other non-Freeview sold devices. They’ve sold over seven million devices to date.

Freeview Play’s last big launch was of its mobile app earlier this year. The app is available on smartphones and tablets – letting you watch all of Freeview Play’s content wherever you are.

Freeview Play is coincidentally touting its new content selection just a day after Netflix appeared to be having a bit of a crisis. The paid-for streaming platform recently lost The Office and is now Netflix is set to lose Friends to newly announced service HBO Max.

Freeview Play provides an appealing option for modern TV watchers. The free service is likely to not be damaged by the ongoing streaming wars – which only look like getting worse as more and more are announced.

