Freeview Play is launching on Sharp’s Android TVs

Freeview Play will launch across all of Sharp’s Android TVs with the update rolling out across UK devices now, the company announced today.

Freeview Play is a subscription-free TV platform that integrates live, catch-up and on-demand TV into one seamless service. One of the perks of the platform is that it is always being updated with the latest video specifications, such as 4K and HLG HDR.

As of today, Sharp users will be able to access over 85 live Freeview channels and over 20,000 hours of on demand content from BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My 5, UKTV Play, CBS Catchup Channels UK and Horror Bites.

Freeview and Google partnered up to form the agreement that allows Sharp to host the free-to-access entertainment service.

“We are delighted with the collaboration between Digital UK, Google and ourselves, it means all current and future customers of Sharp Android TV products will be able to enjoy all the benefits of Freeview Play,” said Sharp Europe marketing director Kai Thielen.

“The UK market is one of the most important for Sharp in Europe, and the introduction of Freeview Play on our Android TV platform represents a strategic move in the UK region to attract new customers and reward existing customers.”

“We are thrilled that Freeview Play will be part of Sharp’s great value and highly popular Android range”, said Freeview Play operator Digital UK’s director of strategy and business development Simon Hunt.

“Freeview Play content is so important to British viewers, and this launch helps us ensure that the latest innovations are available to even more viewers.”

Sharp isn’t the only TV manufacturer offering Freeview Play in light of this new agreement. Philips also announced today that it would be rolling out the subscription-free entertainment platform across its own Android TV devices.

