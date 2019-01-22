Freeview is now available on mobile devices

Freeview, the UK’s biggest TV platform, now has a presence on mobile devices thanks to the Freeview app

Ever wanted to watch all the content from UK’s free-to-air broadcasters in one place and on mobile? Well, the wait is over as Freeview has launched an app for iOS devices.

The Freeview app aims to be an efficient and streamlined attempt at bringing the shows you enjoy straight to your fingers. Once you’re set up, you’ll be able to stream live shows from the BBC, ITV and Channel 4. On-demand content is available from BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, ALL 4, My5 and UKTV Play, allowing you to watch video whenever and wherever you like.

The app is divided into What’s On and On-Demand sections. What’s On shows what’s currently playing on TV, with the On Demand section full of recommendations from 10 genres such as Comedy, Drama as well as a seasonal section that refreshes every so often. Top Picks are updated daily.

The universal search function allows for quick access to the shows you want to watch. You can find out what’s coming with the app’s 15 day TV Guide (you can also have a look at the previous week’s schedule). Reminders can be set for when a programme is set to start and marking shows as your favourite also acts as a filter for the TV Guide, so you can see only the content you’re interested in.

Commenting on the launch, Owen Jenkinson, Marketing Director, Freeview said that “Our viewers will love the freedom that this new offering gives them. Whether you want to watch Freeview in bed, in the park, or on your way to work – it’s all possible now.”

As the name implies, the Freeview app is free to use, so no subscription is necessary. It’s available on iOS, with an Android version expected later in 2019.

