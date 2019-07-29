Freeview app finally brings live and on-demand TV to Android

The Freeview mobile app is finally available for Android devices, months after it appeared on Apple’s App Store.

The free catch-up app combines a lot of the live and on-demand content from the BBC, ITV and Channel 4.

That means you can tune into free-to-air TV as it happens as well as access plenty of content from the likes of the BBC iPlayer, ITV Player, All 4, My5 and UKTV Play.

You’ll need a TV license to ensure everything’s on the up-and-up, but after that its a free download and everything is smooth sailing. You can watch via Wi-Fi or a mobile data connection and the app is available for all Android devices running 4.4 KitKat and up.

Related: Best streaming sites

There’s a 15-day TV guide that helps you to plan for the week ahead, while scrolling back through the previous 7 days to find something to watch. Users will be able to filter the TV guide to show their favourite channels and even access hand-picked on-demand recommendations from 10 genres.

Freeview is also including a universal search feature, which allows you to find the content without having to browse each of the channels specifically. That can make it a better alternative than diving into the specific iPlayer or ITV player applications.

The company says the iOS app is already proving popular among people who like to tune into BBC Breakfast and Good Morning Britain on their daily commute. Meanwhile, the Women’s World Cup and Wimbledon were the most popular sporting events. iOS users also showed an unsurprising penchant for catching up on Love Island over the course of the summer.

Owen Jenkinson, Marketing Director, Freeview commented: “It has never been easier to become a Freeview viewer. To start watching content, all you need is a smartphone, an internet connection and away you go, all the content you love, wherever and whenever you want it.”

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More