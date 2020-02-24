Freesat launches new 4K range of TV boxes

Freesat has announces its third generation of set-top boxes with the launch of 4K boxes with storage for recording

Freesat, not to be confused with Freeview, has announced a new range of TV boxes that will allow viewers to access their programmes without the pain of monthly bills.

The new box arrives four flavours with the standard 4K TV Box (£124.99), 500GB version (£199.99), 1TB version (£229.99) and 2TB version (£269.99).

Similar to Sky, Freesat uses a satellite dish to receive channels. It’s home to over 180 TV channels and 39 radio stations, with a range of on-demand players including BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub and streaming services such as Netflix available thanks to the built-in internet connection.

Bringing the new boxes into line with more modern TV viewing habits, the refreshed interface allows users to look forwards and backwards seven days in the EPG (Electronic Programme Guide. Set-up is designed to be an easy process and more accommodating for those looking to switch from a different satellite provider (cough, Sky Q, cough).

With the recordable 4K TV box, viewers can pause and rewind live TV (up to a point), as well as record up to four channels simultaneously when connected to a wide-band LNB satellite dish. And as you’ll be able to connect to the Internet with these boxes, they can be paired with the Freesat mobile app. Create a Freesat account, and you can set recordings and reminders when you’re away from home.

Alistair Thom, Managing Director of Freesat said: “we’re delighted to introduce the next generation of set top boxes to enhance consumers’ television viewing. With so much great programming out there currently, our customers have told us that they want a solution that combines the best of free to air and on-demand services. That’s why we’ve developed our new 4K boxes, which allow our customers to curate all their entertainment favourites in one place whenever they want, without paying through the nose.”

The new Freesat 4K boxes are on sale from the end of February, with prices ranging from £124.99 to £269.99.

