Today (November 27) is the perfect day to start your 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Why? Because activating it now means you’ll not only get access to Amazon’s best Prime member-exclusive Black Friday deals, but you’ll also be able to watch up to 20 Premier League games for free in December.

If you’re not a football fan, feel free to scoff. But if you do love The Beautiful Game, and can’t afford a Sky Sports or BT Sport subscription, this is simply too good an opportunity to ignore. 20 Premier League matches, for free. Hell, even if you are a Sky Sports or BT Sport subscriber, this is still worth taking advantage of.

For the first time ever, Amazon has secured exclusive rights to Premier League football, and Prime members − paying subscribers and everyone on the free trial − can watch them at no extra cost. There are a couple of standout ties too, with Man Utd vs Tottenham and Leicester vs Liverpool the best of the bunch.

Sign-Up for Amazon Prime in time for Black Friday Amazon Prime – 30-day free trial now available Just in time for Black Friday, now is the perfect chance to get your free 30-day trial to Amazon Prime, benefitting from next-day delivery, streaming via Prime Video and much more.

Here’s Amazon’s full Premier League fixture list (none of these games will be shown on Sky Sports or BT Sport):

Tuesday, December 3

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth (7:30pm ko)

Burnley vs Man City (8:15pm ko)

Wednesday, December 4

Chelsea vs Aston Villa (7:30pm ko)

Leicester vs Watford (7:30pm ko)

Man Utd vs Tottenham (7:30pm ko)

Southampton vs Norwich (7:30pm ko)

Wolves vs West Ham (7:30pm ko)

Liverpool vs Everton (8:15pm ko)

Thursday, December 5

Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle (7:30pm ko)

Arsenal vs Brighton (8:15pm ko)

Thursday, December 26

Tottenham vs Brighton (12:30pm ko)

Bournemouth vs Arsenal (3pm ko)

Aston Villa vs Norwich (3pm ko)

Chelsea vs Southampton (3pm ko)

Crystal Palace vs West Ham (3pm ko)

Everton vs Burnley (3pm ko)

Sheffield Utd vs Watford (3pm ko)

Wolves vs Man City (3pm ko)

Man Utd vs Newcastle (5:30pm ko)

Leicester vs Liverpool (8pm ko)

So why should you activate your free trial now, rather than on December 3?

If you start your 30-day free trial today, it will end after Amazon has shown all of its Premier League games − but you’ll also get your pick of Amazon’s best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this weekend, some of which will be exclusive to Prime members.

Amazon is pulling out all the stops for its Premier League bow, and has signed up a lengthy list of hosts, pundits and commentators. The biggest news is undoubtedly the return of the best double-act in football: Ally McCoist and Jon Champion.

Here’s everyone who’s signed up so far:

Adam Hunt

Alan Shearer

Alex Scott

Ally McCoist

Andy Townsend

Catherine Whitaker

Clive Tyldesley

Connor McNamara

Darrell Currie

Derek Rae

Dermot Gallagher

Dion Dublin

Eilidh Barbour

Eni Aluko

Gabby Logan

Glenn Hoddle

Graeme Le Saux

Guy Mowbray

Harry Redknapp

Ian Darke

Jermaine Jenas

Jim Rosenthal

Joe Cole

Jon Champion

Karthi Gnanasegaram

Kevin Kilbane

Lee Dixon

Les Ferdinand

Lynsey Hooper

Marcus Buckland

Matt Holland

Matt Smith

Michael Owen

Owen Hargreaves

Peter Crouch

Peter Schmeichel

Robbie Savage

Roberto Martinez

Seema Jaswal

Steve Bower

Sue Smith

Thierry Henry

Tim Sherwood

Of course, when you get to the end of your trial you may decide that you can’t go back to life without an Amazon Prime subscription. If, by then, you’re not ready to let go, it costs £7.99 per month, or £79 for the year.

