1. Xperia XZ3 – Comes with free PS4 and Fifa 19

In case this cracking deal passed you by, you’ve got just over a day left to pick it up. For just £36 a month, you can grab a 10GB Xperia XZ3 contract – with no upfront cost – and be gifted a brand new PS4 with Fifa 19 for your troubles. Given that the you’re only paying roughly £6.80 for the data allowance, when the phone’s £699 RRP is taken into consideration, this deal just gets better the more you look at it. Don’t let it slip you by again.

2. Three Unlimited Data SIM – Only £20

If you picked up a new SIM free handset throughout Black Friday (as I’m sure that many of you did), you might be on the lookout for the best SIM only contract you can find. How does unlimited data at only £20 a month sound? Three’s smoking Black Friday deal is only available for just a few more hours and we can’t find anything better.

3. PSVR Mega Pack – Save £89.99

There were a ton of PSVR related deals throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but if you thought the craze was over, you should probably sit down for this one. Sony has released the PSVR Mega Pack which includes the initial Starter Kit plus Skyrim VR, Doom VFR, Wipeout Omega Collection and Astro Bot: Rescue Mission. As if that wasn’t enough however, GAME has also decided to throw Resident Evil 7 on the pile with a two-month Now TV voucher. Talk about a scorching bundle.

4. Fitbit Ionic – Cyber Monday Price Freeze

With the sales now over, most of Amazon’s deals have come and gone… except for one. The Fitbit Ionic can still be had for its Cyber Monday price tag of just £199 – down from £279.99. Not only are you saving a whopping £80.99, but you’ll also be getting the most fully featured Fitbit on the market. Packed with GPS and the ability track a range of exercises including swimming and cycling, the Ionic is a great companion for keeping fit.

