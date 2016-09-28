Free PlayStation Plus games for October will have you fighting evil on all fronts

With the launch of new Sony PS4 and Xbox One S models, the console wars appear very much back on.

With Microsoft attempting a serious fight-back, Sony is pulling out the stops with this month’s lineup of free games for PlayStation Plus members.

In October, PS4 owners will be able to get into the Halloween spirit with a free download of the 20th Anniversary HD remaster of Resident Evil.

The idea is to get people jazzed for the Resident Evil 7: Biohazard release, which arrives in January 2017

Next up for PS4 owners is Transformers: Devastation from Platinum Games. The popular 3D beat-’em-up reprises the original Transformers character designs and voices from the 1980s cartoon series.

The fast-paced melee action enables users to choose from five Autobots and take on Megatron and the Decepticons.

Check out both games in the video below.

PS3 users get Mad Riders and From Dust, while those still rocking a PS Vita can download Code: Realize and Actual Sunlight.

Do you think this is the best lineup of PS Plus games Sony has offered this year? Share your thoughts below.