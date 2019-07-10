Free Phone? Unlimited Data? This Samsung Galaxy A70 Deal is Incredible

If you love watching videos on your phone through the day, then we might have just found the perfect new monthly contract for you.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 is a new model in Samsung’s A-series of mid-range devices, and its main selling points are the battery and screen. We’ve found a deal that gets you this phone for upfront cost, and with completely unlimited minutes, texts, and data on Vodafone for just £39 per month. Read on for more details.

The large 6.7-inch display is a key attraction for this smartphone, as it is an OLED display with Full HD+ resolution. When we tried out the phone we thought the display looked lovely, and offered great value for money. There’s an under-display fingerprint scanner embedded in the screen too, which is a rarity outside the pricier end of the market.

Despite feeling slim in the hand, this device packs in an incredible 4500mAh battery, which dwarfs even the 3300mAh on the flagship Galaxy S10. When you finally get to the bottom of all that power, then it’s compatible with 25W fast charging to top you straight back up again. We didn’t have the opportunity to test the battery, but we have high expectations based on the specifications alone.

Another flagship-like feature is the triple camera you can find on the back of the phone. We didn’t have long enough to put this snapper through its paces, but the 32-megapixel main sensor, along with the 8-megapixel ultra wide lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor, should offer a respectable versatility for your photography needs.

If you like watching videos then this phone could be a very good choice because of its large and high resolution screen, along with a battery that should last you a good long time. That’s what makes unlimited data the perfect partner to this handset — you can stream to your heart’s content.

