Worth £129, baga pair of fabulous free headphones and the experimental handset from Samsung from the Carphone Warehouse.

Buy: Samsung A80 with 30GB of data for £39 a month & free pair of AKG Y500 Headphones (worth £129)

There’s almost too much choice when it comes to this deal, a free pair of the AKG Y500 headphones up for grabs across multiple handsets and tariffs. One tariff that truly compliments the Samsung A80, delivering you 30GB of data, zero upfront costs and just £39 a month, comes straight from EE — and we think it’s the perfect duo.

Running across a selection of Samsung handsets, make the most of this bopping promotion with a pair of neat new headphones ready to redeem with your order (worth a whopping £129).

Available across the Samsung A50, A70, A80 and Galaxy S10e, we think this is the deal that truly stands out — expiring September 19.

Deemed one of Samsung’s risk-takers, the A80 is packed full of innovative, interesting designs and features that left something to be desired in the official S10 flagship. With a stunning 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display that extends almost edge-to-edge with a thin bezel framing it, the A80 more intriguingly packs a rotating camera.

Sliding up, the A80 comes equipped with a 48MP camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 3D Time of Flight sensor. The best part? With its rotating mechanism you can benefit from quality photos whether it’s rear facing or a selfie.

Also featuring an in-display fingerprint scanner, 25W Super Fast Charging and a 3700mAh battery cell to boot, retailing at £579 can sometimes feel a bit unbelievable when comparing to the S10.

A great handset deserves a decent tariff — and pair of headphones, of course. Boasting 33 hours of wireless playback, benefit from the smarts of the AKG Y500 headphones, able to sense when you take off and put back on your pair, pausing and playing your music right when you want it.

The last piece to the puzzle, you can get the A80 on a 30GB EE tariff that also gives you unlimited minutes and texts for just £39 and absolutely zero upfront costs. Be apart of the EE family and they’ll also give customers free access to streaming services like Prime Video, Apple Music and BT Sport for a limited time.

Pick up a fantastic handset and a pair of wireless headphones that work seamlessly. The last box to check? A tariff that provides you a healthy balance of everything you need. For £39 a month, get your hands on the innovative A80 and a pair of AKG Y500 headphones completely free.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

