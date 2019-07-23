Receive 20GB of data, 5000 minutes and unlimited texts with the iPhone XR for just £38 a month and Virgin Media will throw in a free pair of AirPods, too.

Buy: iPhone XR £38 a month Virgin Media Contract with Free AirPods

An unmissable contract deal from Virgin Media, jump ship to a network that offers some unstoppable perks. Throw in a great handset and a free pair of Apple’s AirPods and you’re looking at one heck of an upgrade..

Not enough of an incentive? This 36-month contract is now reduced from £42 a month to £38 a month with zero upfront costs.

Apple’s answer as a more budget-friendly alternative to its pricey flagship handset, the iPhone XR comes as a steady runner-up in what we deemed: “the best all-round iPhone you can buy at the moment.” With a 6.1-inch LCD display, glass casing front and back and a spectrum of colourful options to choose from, the iPhone XR also comes equipped with the same A12 Bionic Chip that powers the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Working seamlessly with the iPhone XR, the AirPods are a classic choice of wireless ear buds for heavy Apple users, quickly syncing from one device to another. With the help of Siri, you can easily pause music, request a different song and make calls without needing to reach for either your phone or headphones. Throw in fast charging capabilities, just 15 minutes of charging can give you three hours of extra listening juice.

With a powerful handset, it goes without saying you need a mobile network that is going to put in the leg-work. Virgin Media might just be that with contracts allowing data-free use of WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Twitter, saving you a hefty amount of your monthly allowance for other means of browsing and bingeing. With the ability to rollover unused data each month, as well as hotspots across the country for Virgin Media customers, this is a network for heavy internet-users.

If you want to spend a bit more, Virgin Media is even offering double the data on its 25GB tariff, giving you 50GB for just £43 a month — great value for money, especially if you find yourself streaming music and bingeing the latest TV hit.

An unmissable deal, not only do you get a lot for your money and a fantastic handset, throw in a free pair of AirPods (worth £159) and this really is the tariff to end all tariffs.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

